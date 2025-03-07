Eight selfless Gozo residents, organisations and promising young talents were handed awards last Thursday for going out of their way to make the community a better place through their profession, activism or hobby.

From environmental and health activists to students, professionals and businesses, the winners were chosen from among several people nominated by the public and were handed trophies during the third edition of The Pride of Gozo Awards.

The awards, which are organised by the Rotary Club of Gozo in association with Times of Malta, and with a sponsorship from the Gozo Ministry, were set up a few years ago to acknowledge selfless residents of Gozo who go the extra mile to help their community become a better place.

Luke Said, a passionate university student, received the Community Award for his tireless efforts in organising shoreline clean-ups and championing environmental protection, particularly on Comino.

Jackie Roberts of Checkpoint Gozo was honoured with the Beacon of Hope Award for her pioneering work in providing free HIV testing in the community, addressing a critical need in the fight against a much-stigmatised condition.

The Environmental Award was bestowed upon the Gozo Nature Trust Rescue Team, led by Marvic Refalo, for their unwavering dedication to protecting and rescuing the island’s wildlife, including their vital Turtle Watch programme.

The Volunteer of the Year Award recognised the extraordinary efforts of eye surgeon Franco Mercieca, who is among a team of medical professionals who travel to Guatemala annually to provide free eye surgeries and who has recently raised funds to open an eye clinic in the area.

The Business of the Year Award celebrated the Gozo Artisans Network, the driving force behind the Gozo Quality Mark, for their initiative in promoting and ensuring the authenticity of Gozo-made products.

Carmen Grech, from the Gozo Association for the Deaf, received the Professional of the Year Award for her decades of advocacy and support for individuals with hearing impairments.

The David Carrington Award for Youth Achievement and Future Potential honoured the remarkable talent of nine-year-old motorbiker Matthias Sultana, who is Gozo’s youngest motocross racer.

The President’s Award was presented by Rotary Gozo President Marcus Honney to young performer Georgio Anici Camilleri, described as a rising star in musical theatre with West End training, and who delivered captivating performances throughout the night.

The ceremony was held at the Queen Mary University of London Malta Campus in Victoria, Gozo, and among the esteemed guests was president emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, who emphasised the profound significance of community service in modern Malta.

She was herself recognised for her ongoing dedication to community service, and the Rotary Club of Gozo presented her with a donation for one of her projects in Gozo – Dar Il-Kantuniera.

The event also took a moment to acknowledge the valuable contributions of the shortlisted nominees, including The Zumbettes, Noel Grech, Paul Buttigieg, Mnraj Gharial, Nic Carey, and Betty Hanley – all runners-up for separate awards, who were commended for their unwavering commitment to the Gozitan community.