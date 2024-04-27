In April 2023, a play called The Trials of Magnus Coffinkey was staged for the first time at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta as part of their theatre programme.

Billed as “a broken fairy tale for broken people”, the show told the whimsical and poetic story of a toy who tries in vain to mend a broken bell. As the story progressed, the audience learned more about the true nature of the narrative and was taken on a haunting journey of heartbreak and hope.

A broken fairy tale for broken people

Written by award-winning playwright Malcolm Galea along with actress Angele Galea, the piece is directed by seasoned director Philip Leone-Ganado and stars Joseph Zammit and Becky Camilleri.

Every performance received an emotional audience response and the show will now be staged again at Blue Box Theatre in Msida for one weekend only on May 3 to 5 before making its international debut at this year’s edition of Brighton Fringe.

Tickets are available from bluebox.com.mt.