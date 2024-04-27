Builders and contractors have established their own association, as they seek to have their own seat at the stakeholders’ table.

The Association of Builders and Contractors was formally inaugurated at an event held on Friday evening. It has around 200 founding members, with Michael Cutajar a sits first president.

The association will form part of the government-led Building and Construction Consultative Council, established last year as a successor to the Building Industry Consultative Council.

Jonathan Attard, who serves as minister responsible for reform in the construction sector, said the new association was already making itself heard.

It is the first time that builders and contractors have their own lobby group. Previously, they were represented by the Malta Developers Association, which has a section dedicated to builders and building contractors.

In a speech at the inaugural event, the minister emphasised the need for collaboration between construction sector stakeholders to improve standards and increase enforcements.

“I’m convinced this association will not only be a strong voice for its members, but will also serve as a catalyst for real change in the industry,” he said.

Association president Michael Cutajar also emphasised the need to restructure the sector and said the association would suspend members who fell foul of the law.