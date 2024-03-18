The Our Lady of the Lily Youth Section of Mqabba, in collaboration with the Mqabba local council and Reġjun Punent, is organising a Holy Week exhibition titled Ecce Mater Tua. Many statues related to the Passion of Jesus will be on display. Of special mention are the statues of the Risen Christ and of the Last Supper by Joseph Cutajar Zahra.

Ecce Mater Tua opens on Thursday and runs until March 30 at Our Lady of the Lily Band Club, Church Square, Mqabba.

Opening hours: March 21 from 6 to 9pm; March 22 from 4 to 9pm; March 23 from 9am to noon and from 6 to 9pm; March 24 from 9am to noon; March 25 to 27 from 6 to 9pm; Maundy Thursday from 4 to 9pm; Good Friday from 9am to noon and from 6 to 8pm; and Easter Saturday from 9am to noon.

For more information, call 7936 1353 or visit www.talgilju.com.