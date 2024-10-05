A 21-year-old homeless man is back in court just three months after a magistrate warned him not to “waste his life”.

The youth, Luke Cremona, was arrested on Friday after police issued a wanted notice for him.

That same day, officers spotted him at Marsascala. Cremona ran away and gave officers the slip. Later, police caught sight of him in Floriana. He was eventually tracked down and arrested on Friday evening.

On Saturday morning he was charged in court with causing his mother to fear violence, breaching a protection order and two previous bail decrees.

He was also charged with leading a vagrant and idle life.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecuting Inspector Sherona Buhagiar explained that Cremona had recently bombarded his mother with calls and messages, asking her for money.

The youth was homeless.

His mother wanted him to seek help to address his drug and alcohol addiction.

He even turned up outside her front door, in apparent breach of a court order prohibiting him from approaching his mother.

Cremona was last granted bail just over two weeks ago.

In June he was arrested and charged with allegedly breaking into and stealing from his mother’s house.

On Saturday, Cremona’s lawyers made another request for bail, arguing that under the current system the youth would not be admitted to any rehabilitation programme while in jail.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, turned down the request for bail but issued a temporary supervision order in respect of the defendant who was remanded in custody.

Lawyers Francesca Zarb and Jose’ Herrera were defence counsel.