A homeless man who allegedly stole a car and proceeded to damage three other cars in traffic accidents was remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Friday.

Tareg Ibrahim Mohammed Elgady, a 52-year-old construction worker from Libya, with no fixed residence, pleaded not guilty to stealing a car, a Citroen, in the early hours of February 13 in Gżira.

Days later, on February 17, Elgady was involved in two separate traffic accidents. The first accident took place in Gżira in Triq-ix-Xatt between 2.30pm and 3.15pm, he damaged the same car he stole while damaging an Audi.

He continued to drive off following the accident.

Moments later, he was then involved in another accident, this time in Sliema, where he damaged two cars, a Mazda and a Toyota.

It was found that Elgady was driving without a licence and insurance.

When examined by Magistrate Astrid May Grima and asked where he lived, Elgady said he lived “here and there” and had no fixed address.

He was remanded in custody after no bail request was made.

Police inspector Ian Azzopardi prosecuted together with lawyer Brendan Hewer on behalf of the Attorney General.

Lawyer Mark Anthony Mifsud Cutajar was defence.