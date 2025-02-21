Malta is joining forces with France and Italy to launch innovative study programmes focusing on Mediterranean culinary excellence.

The Institute of Tourism Studies is collaborating with two internationally renowned educational institutions, Institut Lyfe of France and CAST Alimenti of Italy, to run courses under the Mediterreanean Gastronomy Educational Partnership.

The partnership was launched on Friday at one of the ITS’s training restaurants in Luqa.

The first programme under this collaboration, the Advanced Programme in Mediterranean Gastronomy, will commence this year. It consists of two semesters, with the first focusing on intensive training in Mediterranean culinary arts, while the second emphasises on real-world application to enhance professional skills.

The course is an exclusive programme designed to prepare expert chefs specialising in Mediterranean flavours and techniques.

Students will have the unique opportunity to study across all three institutions, gaining hands-on experience in different cultural and culinary settings.

ITS, Institut Lyfe, and CAST Alimenti are also actively exploring further collaborative opportunities to introduce additional programmes, including those at an advanced academic level.

Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg said this partnership represents a commitment to “foster talent, enhance professional opportunities and promote Malta as a leading destination for authentic culinary experiences.”