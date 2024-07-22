The health ministry has extended the deadline for the submission of proposals to outsource hospital emergency services by one week.

Private operators now have until Friday at 10am to respond, with the opening of tenders scheduled to begin half an hour later.

The initial deadline for the request for proposals, issued on July 12, was originally set to close within eight days.

Times of Malta understands that a meeting between the ministry and the private operators, scheduled for last Thursday, was called off.

Some of the operators confirmed they had received notification of the deadline extension a day before the meeting was scheduled to take place.

On issuing the call, the government said the initiative will ensure the provision of publicly funded emergency services through collaboration with private operators.

The Medical Association of Malta criticised the government, accusing it of a lack of consultation, while the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses welcomed the plan as one of the best options to reduce waiting time at the hospital.

The Nationalist Party criticised the haste with which it was being implemented.

Addressing a press conference, shadow ministers Adrian Delia and Ian Vassallo Hagi said this is symptomatic of the mismanagement of the public health services and exposes the government’s lack of planning.

They also criticised the announcement on the opening of a new ward at Mater Dei Hospital.

“Only a future PN government can bring about change and improvement in the health services.”