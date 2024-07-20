You open the Bolt or Wolt app on your smartphone and tap your favourite restaurant name. You place your pizza or sushi order, and in less than hour, there is a man right outside your door delivering your food.

That service, which became part and parcel of the lives of thousands, came to a temporary halt last week after food couriers went on strike.

The workers say they are struggling to make ends meet after the Bolt app cut delivery rates.

Employment Minister Byron Camilleri endorsed the strike and warned companies accused of exploiting food couriers they will be barred from hiring workers until investigations are carried out.

So who employs the delivery drivers who bring you food? And how are they paid?

Platforms like Bolt and Wolt do not employ couriers. Instead, they have agreements with companies, known as fleets, to provide delivery services.

Almost all of Malta’s food couriers are third-country nationals.

On paper, their employment conditions are bound by a Wage Regulation Order that took effect in January 2023.

The Digital Platform Delivery Wages Council Wage Regulation Order guarantees couriers at least a minimum wage for working a 40-hour week.

They are also entitled to overtime at time-and-a-half rate; double pay on rest days; sick, injury, bereavement, marriage leave, vacation leave and statutory bonuses.

‘Reality is very different, law not implemented’

But couriers who spoke to Times of Malta said the reality is very different.

“The law has not been implemented. It was only done on paper,” said 32-year-old Sandeep Singh.

Several couriers said they earn money via a revenue-sharing agreement with their boss. In this system, the courier is given 60 per cent of the revenue generated by his work, while the owner keeps the rest.

“From that money, we have to pay for fuel,” one courier said while adding that some fleet owners pay for it themselves.

Couriers say this system earns them less than the minimum wage per hour, so they compensate by working long hours.

Some said they work as much as 18 hours a day, earning just €3 per hour, ending up with just €700 per month.

This is not unlike the way car fleet companies operating on ride-hailing apps operate, which is the reason why couriers protested over a cut in payments by Bolt.

‘Average earnings of partners up 20%’ – Bolt

Bolt says the average earnings of their partners increased by 20 per cent because of an increase in the number of deliveries per hour.

It said that since January they have “discontinued partnerships with 28 fleets for failing to meet the standards of engagement we expect”.

They did not provide more details when asked to explain the “standards of engagement”.

Payslips often include information that does not reflect the actual money couriers are earning or the time they spend working, several couriers said.

For example, in cases where a courier works 40 hours a week but earns less than the minimum wage, fleets ask couriers to sign a paper which says they requested and were given “unpaid leave”.

Times of Malta has seen examples of this document.

Replying to questions, two of Malta’s biggest fleets, WT Global and Ferruggia fleet, said they conform with the law.

‘A healthy work-life balance’

WT Global said the company complies with local wage regulations and ensures that couriers earn a minimum wage. They also provide vacation and sick leave, as well as overtime, a spokesperson for the company said.

On the 60/40 model, the spokesperson said: “Our payroll structure provides for a minimum wage in accordance with local regulations and also provides for a 60 per cent split. This ensures that efficient individuals are incentivised through such a scheme.”

A spokesperson for Ferruggia said the company takes the welfare and rights of our couriers very seriously and strives to ensure fair treatment and compliance with all relevant regulations.

“We encourage a healthy work-life balance for our couriers and strictly enforce regulations regarding maximum working hours. We continuously review our compensation structures to ensure they provide a fair living wage.

“We aim for complete transparency in our payslips. If there are discrepancies, we encourage couriers to report them so they can be addressed promptly,” they said.

Junior Minister Andy Ellul, whose ministerial portfolio includes industrial relations, told Times of Malta that "just a few" fleet operators were breaking the law.

A probe into operators, conducted by the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations, remains ongoing.