Soon after starting a job as a shop cashier, Charlotte began experiencing strong headaches, bowel problems and overall weakness and then “unbearable pain”.

It took her months to realise the cause of her symptoms: she was breathing in mould particles.

They were being blown onto her face by an extractor fan that sucked air from a mould-lined storeroom and expelled it above the cash desk.

Her doctor confirmed that her symptoms matched black mould exposure. Now Charlotte, 57, wants to share her story to raise awareness about the dangers of inhaling mould, a common site in Maltese homes.

“It was so scary. I thought something was seriously wrong with me. Then I realised it was because of mould. People need to know.”

According to the health authorities, long-term exposure to mould can be harmful and it is important to treat any mould at home or at work.

“Preventing mould, or dealing with it quickly if present, is very important and public health authorities stress the need for awareness and taking action to reduce the risks from mould,” a spokesperson said.

According to provisional data from the National Hospital Information System of the Directorate for Health Information and Research, 16 patients were hospitalised for aspergillosis (an infection caused by mould) between 2016 and 2023. The spokesperson noted that immunosuppressed patients are more at risk of developing all types of infections including fungal infections.

Most people who are exposed to mould do not end up in hospital. Symptoms due to mould exposure can vary, but common ones include sneezing and stuffy nose; coughing and wheezing; itchy, red, or watery eyes; skin rashes; headaches and feeling tired.

Charlotte, who did not wish to be named, ticked most of the boxes.

Charlotte’s story

It all started in October last year when she was looking for a job and a friend offered her one working as a cashier in the bottle shop she owned.

While working there, she often got congested but initially dismissed it as being sinuses at that time of the year.

Since it was winter, she did not turn on the air conditioning at work, but she did turn on the air curtain machine located above the main door and close to the cash desk as it circulated the air “like a fan”.

Then in January she was out with a friend and felt dizzy. Within days she started getting strong headaches. She worried something was seriously wrong with her health.

The symptoms started piling up, including muscle pain, bloating, loss of concentration and overall weakness.

One day she went into a storeroom and noticed there was mould. She decided to clean it and, since there was no bleach around, she used a cleaning product. When she was done and went back to the cash, she could smell the cleaning product coming from the air curtain machine. That was when she realised the air blowing onto her was coming from the storeroom. She was inhaling mould particles.

She asked her boss to treat it but, there was an issue with a leak from a neighbour’s property. The boss covered it in tape, but her symptoms persisted.

Charlotte went to a doctor who confirmed that her symptoms matched mould exposure and told her to leave the workplace.

She followed the instruction, she is feeling better now, but some symptoms still linger.

Aspergillus, a type of mould. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Are employers obliged to treat mould?

While the Occupational Health and Safety Authority says complaints about mould are rare, it said employers must ensure their workers’ health and safety, including protecting them from mould at work.

“To address mould, employers should have skilled staff to advise on necessary measures like improving ventilation, fixing leaks, and addressing dampness… Employers should have systems for workers to report issues and ensure these complaints are investigated,” a spokesperson said.

If mould is found during inspections, the authority will act according to the law, considering the level of compliance. Actions can include improvement notices, orders to fix issues, fines, or legal action for severe cases.

Understanding mould

Mould is a type of fungus that grows in damp and humid places. It spreads by releasing tiny spores into the air. It can be found indoors and outdoors and can grow on many surfaces like wood, paper, carpets and food. It can look like spots of many different colours, and it can smell musty, the Health Ministry explained.

Not all moulds are equally harmful. Some moulds, like aspergillus and cladosporium, can cause allergies and breathing problems. Others, like black mould, are more dangerous because they produce toxins.

“Breathing in mould spores can cause various health problems, especially if you have asthma, allergies, or a weaker immune system. It can lead to allergic reactions, asthma attacks, and other breathing issues. Harmful toxins from certain types of mould may cause serious health problems including nerve damage and, in rare cases, death,” the spokesperson said.

A petri dish with various types of fungi, aspergillus, acremonium, Cladosporium and black mould. Photo: Shutterstock.com

How to control mould

To prevent problems from mould, you need to control moisture and humidity. The health authorities recommend the following:

• Use dehumidifiers and air conditioners to keep indoor humidity below 60%;

• Make sure bathrooms, kitchens and laundry areas are well ventilated;

• Fix any leaks in your roof, windows or pipes right away;

• Clean and dry wet or damp areas within 24-48 hours;

• Regularly check and maintain your heating and cooling systems;

• If you think you have mould in your home, it is best to remove it with household products, soap and water, or a bleach solution. If you find any difficulties, ask for professional advice.