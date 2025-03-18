The Sony voice recorder is a lightweight, handheld audio recorder that is portable and ideal for recording lectures, live music performances, virtual meetings, etc.

Sony offers a variety of audio recorder models, such as the Sony ICD series and the Sony ICD-PX series. These recorders are known for their built-in storage, voice activation, long battery life, and noise cancellation.

The Sony audio recorder supports Class 10 or UHS Speed Class 1 micro SD, microSDHC, and microSDXC cards, depending upon the recorder model. These recorders also have built-in internal storage to save audio files. Moreover, you can transfer or receive data from the Sony recorder to your computer by plugging it straight into a USB port without any cable.

“I have a Sony Recorder and deleted a whole file by mistake. And to my utter disappointment, I didn't even care to back up the audio in another drive or folder before accidentally deleting it."

"I am still seeking ways to recover lost audio files from the Sony audio recorder. Please help!”

The above is only one of the many situations in which audio can be lost from the Sony audio recorder, but there can be other scenarios as well.

Accidental or intentional deletion of audio

Formatting Sony audio recorder microSD card

Improper handling of microSD card

Abrupt system shutdown while transferring audio files

Virus or malware attack

Not having enough space in the SD card to save the files.

Logical damage to the SD card.

How do you recover audio files from a Sony audio recorder?

Once you discover a few Sony audio files are missing, immediately stop using the audio recorder. Moreover, don’t save any new audio on the Sony audio recorder's internal memory or SD card to prevent data overwriting. Let's look at ways to recover audio files from a Sony audio recorder.

Recover Sony audio files from the backup

If you have a backup of audio files in any external storage media or cloud storage, you can recover your files from those backup folders. However, if you don't have a backup, it's recommended that you use professional audio file recovery software.

Recover audio via the best Sony audio file recovery software

If you don’t find your deleted or lost audio files in the backup folder, use an efficient Sony Audio File Recovery tool. However, with the availability of numerous free and premium audio file recovery software, you might get confused about which software to choose for your needs. The key is to choose the software that can securely recover your audio files while retaining their original quality.

A reliable audio file recovery tool, such as Stellar Photo Recovery, can easily recover audio from Sony audio recorders. Moreover, it is an easy-to-use yet powerful recovery tool proficient at retrieving audio, photos, and videos of any file format, such as MP3, JPG, MP4, etc. The software will securely recover your audio files if they are lost due to accidental deletion, file corruption, SD card formatting, etc.

Here’s how to recover Sony audio files using Stellar Photo Recovery software:

Connect your Sony voice recorder or the SD card containing the deleted audio files to your Mac or Windows PC.

Download, install, and launch the Stellar Photo Recovery software.

Choose the location from where you lost the Sony audio files and click Scan.

SD card scanning will begin, and you can see the scan's progress on the next screen.

You can view the list of recoverable audio files.

Once the scan is completed, you can view the list of recoverable audio files. You can preview the found files, select which audio files you want to restore and click Recover.

Click Browse to choose a desired location to store recovered audio files. Click Start Saving.

All your recordings will be saved to your desired location.

Tips to prevent Sony audio files from getting lost

Never save a file when the Sony audio recorder is on low battery. Always back up your audio files to your computer or cloud storage. Ensure the process of transferring audio files from a Sony audio recorder to another device is uninterrupted.

Conclusion

Now you know how to recover deleted audio files on a Sony audio recorder. However, the chances of successful recovery depend on how soon you start the Sony audio file recovery process. The longer you wait to attempt the recovery, the lesser the chances.

You can recover lost or deleted audio files on a Sony audio recorder using the backup. However, if you cannot find those audio files in the backup folder, use an efficient Sony audio file recovery software, like Stellar Photo Recovery, to retrieve the deleted/lost audio files.