Three people are to be tried for involuntary homicide following the death of an Albanian construction worker when a building collapsed in Sliema.

Bari Balla, an Albanian construction worker and father of six, died in April last year when the roof of a Sliema property he was working on collapsed on top of him. His son-in-law, Genti Prodani, also sustained injuries.

Contractors Kurt Galea, 33, and Anthony James Fisher, 42, as well as the directors of Oratorian Capital Ltd – the company that owned the building – Luca Micelli Demajo, 33, and Samuel Borg, 34, are all being charged with involuntary homicide and safety violations.

A court presided over by magistrate Ann Marie Thake, found that there was enough prima facie evidence for Gale, Fisher and Micelli Demajo to face trial for involuntary homicide. The magistrate acquitted Borg of his involuntary homicide charges, as there was not enough sufficient evidence.

The works were illegal - BCA

The court heard earlier in the proceedings that the developer and architect had obtained planning permission to add a receded floor and other works. But the works were taken in hand before the expiry of the 30-day period for objectors to file any objections.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA), which regulates construction, said the works at the site were illegal as it had not been informed about them.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) also said it had not been notified of the works.

Lawyer Stefano Filetti represented the contractors. Lawyer Charles Mercieca represented Samuel Borg. Lawyers Michael Grech, Joe Giglio and Michaela Giglio represented Luca Miceli Demajo.Attorney General lawyers Ettienne Savona and Manuel Grech prosecuted. Lawyer Francesca Zarb represented the victim's family.