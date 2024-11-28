Updated 8am

A "number" of bidders have shown interest in acquiring HSBC Holdings' indirect 70% shareholding in its Malta bank, according to a company announcement published on Thursday morning.

It has not revealed the identity of the interested parties and how many there might be.

RELATED STORIES HSBC’s potential exit from Malta: the inside story

Last September, Times of Malta reported that negotiations between APS and HSBC’s global shareholders had been underway for more than two years, ever since it became apparent that HSBC Malta was looking to wind down its operations.

HSBC Malta reacted by saying it did not know of any such talks, but in a public announcement confirmed it was carrying out a strategic review and was considering “a range of options”.

On Friday, Archbishop Charles Scicluna said contrary to what many have suggested, the possibility of APS Bank acquiring HSBC Malta is “far from being a done deal".

In a company announcement on Thursday morning, HSBC Bank Malta said it would be convening an extraordinary general meeting to obtain shareholder approval to allow interested parties to conduct due diligence checks and take negotiations to the next level.

Times of Malta understands that all of the bids received are non-binding.

RELATED STORIES From 'here for the long run' to 'strategic review': HSBC changes mind on Malta

HSBC implied as much in its announcement, stressing that "no decisions have been made" and that its parent company, HSBC Continental Europe, "continues to consider a full range of options".

The extraordinary general meeting can only take place in January at the very earliest, as HSBC's articles of association require a minimum of 46 days to pass from the moment items are added to the agenda of a shareholder meeting to it being held.

But sources told Times of Malta that the EGM is likely to be held significantly later, in late February or early March.