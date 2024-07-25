Hundreds of third-country nationals (TCNs) applying to work as cab drivers and food app couriers are having their work permit applications refused.

Government sources confirmed that non-EU applicants have been refused by Identità in recent days as part of a crackdown on employers it regards as "abusive".

“Applications for those renewing their work permit are being accepted, but TCNs applying from abroad or changing their employer to this industry are being refused,” one source close to the work permitting process said.

Industry sources confirmed that change of employer applications are being refused, with one cab and food delivery courier saying he has received around 10 refusals in the last few days.

One worker, who applied for a permit to be posted to work for BOLT via WT Global, one of the largest players in the Maltese Y plate cab market, shared his refusal letter with Times of Malta.

Identità told him it was rejecting his request because there is "no labour market shortage and no justified need for further TCN labour with BOLT".

Those being rejected are warned that unless they have alternative authorisation to stay in Malta legally, they may be violating the Immigration Act.

The news comes two weeks after Home Affairs and Employment Minister Byron Camilleri told parliament that companies accused of exploiting food couriers will be barred from hiring workers until investigations into exploitation claims are carried out.

In parliament, Camilleri had said exploitation and abuse of workers is “unacceptable”.

“We believe in workers’ rights, and we won’t allow anyone to abuse them, regardless of who the worker or employer is,” he said.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has also recently said that only workers needed for the economy will be allowed into the Maltese labour market. Work permit refusal letters being sent by Identità say that there is no need for new workers to work on ride-hailing and delivery platforms.

Most third-country nationals who live in Malta need a work permit to reside in Malta because they are not from within the EU. That permit, which must usually be renewed every year, is directly tied to an employer.

A fleet owner who spoke with Times of Malta said the government’s policy shift towards ride-hailing and food delivery would damage the industry.

“If we continue at this rate of refusals, it will again become a problem when you need to hail a taxi for the airport,” they said.

“We invested a lot of money in new cars and motorcycles, but now we’re going to end up with no one to drive them,” they said.