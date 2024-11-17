Hundreds of people from all walks of life came together to participate in the President’s ‘Mixja mal-President’ (Walk with the President) event on Sunday morning.

The fundraising event, to raise money for the Malta Community Chest Fund, kicked off at 8.30am from San Anton Palace, Balzan.

This was the first charity walk under President Myriam Spiteri Debono.

Participants passed through Birkirkara, Santa Venera, Ħamrun and Floriana.

Hundreds of people attended the second editon of the President's event 'Mixja Mal-President' on Sunday. Credit: DOI

Among those participating in the ‘Mixja mal-President’ were President Myriam Spiteri Debono, Prime Minister Robert Abela, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech, and several other politicians from both sides of the House.

The walk ended in at St. George’s Square, in front of the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta.

There Spiteri Debono spoke about a new agreement between MCCF and the government, where the government will take over responsibility for the funding of medicines for cancer patients. During her speech she emphasised that the foundation will continue to support those in need.

She said MCCF provides support not just to those in need of oncological care, but also provides support for a wide range of other social needs.

She said there will be other fundraising efforts this year, including L-Istrina. Earlier this week, Spiteri Debono confirmed the Boxing Day fund-raiser for MCCF will proceed as usual.

She encouraged everyone present to show the same spirit of solidarity shown during the walk in the coming weeks, during other fundraising events, particularly during L-Istrina.

Following the speeches, Abela presented a donation of €20,000 to the MCCF from the Just Causes Fund.