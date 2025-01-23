Scores of same-sex and transgender couples married in Thailand on Thursday as the kingdom's equal marriage law went into effect, with two high-profile gay actors among the first to do so.

In matching beige suits, Apiwat "Porsch" Apiwatsayree, 49 — who was in tears — and Sappanyoo "Arm" Panatkool, 38, were handed their pink-bordered marriage certificates at a registry office in Bangkok.

"We fought for it for decades and today is a remarkable day that love is love," said Arm.

The milestone sees Thailand become by far the biggest nation in Asia to recognise equal marriage, after Taiwan and Nepal.

"Today, the rainbow flag is proudly flying over Thailand," Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted on X.

The new marriage law uses gender-neutral terms in place of "men", "women", "husbands" and "wives", also clearing the way for transgender people to wed, and grants adoption and inheritance rights to all married couples.

Lesbian couple Sumalee Sudsaynet, 64, and Thanaphon Chokhongsung, 59, were the first to wed at Bangrak district office, and the couple showed the media their engagement rings.

"We are so happy. We've been waiting for this day for 10 years," said Thanaphon, wearing a white gown.

The couple met a decade ago through a mutual friend and bonded over their passion for Buddhism and merit-making.

"The legalisation of same-sex marriage uplifts our dignity," Sumalee told AFP.

"It allows us to enjoy the same rights as heterosexual couples. My emotions today are so overwhelming, I can't even put them into words."

Dozens of couples dressed in traditional and contemporary wedding outfits trickled into a large hall in a shopping centre for a mass LGBTQ wedding organised by campaign group Bangkok Pride with city authorities.

Officials helped the couples fill out marriage forms at rows of tables, an administrative step before they could collect their certificates, with hundreds expected to do so over the course of the day.

Kevin Pehthai Thanomkhet, a 31-year-old trans man, married his wife, Maple Nathnicha Klintgaworn, 39.

"So happy, like, oh my god... my heart is beating," said Kevin.

His 65-year-old father Phornchai added: "I have always accepted (him). Whatsoever, it is OK with me."

A couple poses with their certificates at a marriage registration event at Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok. Photo: Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP.

Reputation for tolerance

Thailand ranks highly on indexes of LGBTQ legal and living conditions, and Thursday's milestone makes it the first country in Southeast Asia to allow equal marriage.

The kingdom's same-sex marriage bill was passed in a historic parliamentary vote last June, the third place in Asia to do so, and the law came into effect 120 days after it was ratified by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Thai activists have been pushing for same-sex marriage rights for more than a decade, with their advocacy stalled by political turbulence in a country regularly upended by coups and mass street protests.

Former Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin, who attended Wednesday's mass wedding event, took an apparent swipe at newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump, who on Monday decreed there were only two genders.

"Recently a country's leader said that there were only two genders, but I think we are more open-minded than that."

More than 30 countries have legalised marriage for all since the Netherlands became the first to allow same-sex unions in 2001.

Thailand has long had an international reputation for tolerance of the LGBTQ community, and opinion polls reported in local media have shown overwhelming public support for equal marriage.

But much of the Buddhist-majority kingdom retains traditional and conservative values and LGBTQ people say they still face barriers and discrimination in everyday life.

"In the past, LGBTQ people were seen as monstrosities," said Ploynaplus Chirasukon, who married her lesbian partner of 17 years, Kwanporn Kongpetch.

She supports the push for gender identity recognition, including the right to change forms of address.

"People who don't identify with their biological sex are like homeless people," she said.

"The ability to be able to change our titles would allow for true equality."