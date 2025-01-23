As we turn the page to a new year, many of us make resolutions to improve our lives and it is fitting that our country should do the same. Getting the Malta Vision 2050 right should be one of the collective resolutions that the government, opposition and all stakeholders should work towards. Getting our nation’s strategic direction for the next 25 years correct is crucial – we cannot afford to get it wrong.

The government has publicly stated that the Malta Vision 2050 initiative is expected to be finalised by the first quarter of 2025 and has described it as a vision that aspires to shape the economic, social and environmental trajectory of our nation. It is a welcome step that also invites us to reflect on past efforts to ensure that this renewed vision delivers tangible results for Malta and its people.

Four years ago, the country was presented with a vision that was intended to take us through 2021 to 2031, the ‘Malta’s Economic Vision 2021-2031: A Future-Proof Malta’. It aimed for sustainable growth and prosperity. However, it lacked a detailed road map on how the milestones were going to be reached and for this reason it did not reach its intended scope.

This shortcoming underlines the importance of encapsulating a concrete plan given the broader and more ambitious Malta Vision 2050. The lessons of the past must guide us as we shape this new vision.

A national vision must not only define a desired future but also chart a clear, actionable course to achieve it. An honest appraisal of Malta’s current position is fundamental, including identifying strengths, weaknesses and opportunities across economic, social and environmental domains.

Stakeholders – the government, the opposition, MCESD, government bodies, private sector actors, civil society and the public – must understand their roles in achieving the vision and contribute. A vision will only succeed if it captivates the nation’s imagination and secures wide­spread buy-in through institutional and well-represented participation.

The 25-year timeline underscores the need for political and institutional continuity. Malta’s long-term planning must transcend electoral cycles, which often bring shifts in policy direction. Establishing a balance between visionary ambition and practical governance is essential. Without this balance, we risk losing focus, momentum and the trust of stakeholders.

Moreover, the rapid pace of technological advancement, the urgent demands of climate change and unpredictable shifts in global economic trends require flexibility. Our national vision must be dynamic, one that is capable of recalibration when circumstances so dictate. This adaptability will ensure its relevance and resilience over time.

Budgetary alignment and resource allocation are critical to support the vision’s strategic objectives. Progress must be measured through tracking mechanisms and ongoing evaluations, ensuring adaptability in response to changing circumstances such as technological advancements or evolving economic trends.

A clear framework that articulates the initiative’s purpose, objectives and strategic alignment is vital to ensure robust planning and effective outcomes.

As we set our sights on 2050, let us truly prioritise quality over quantity. However, this often-repeated mantra must translate into well-defined ambitions and tangible steps to achieve them. The ultimate destination may be taking shape but the journey must also be carefully plotted to ensure success.

Malta Vision 2050 should aim to unite our nation around shared goals. Achieving this vision requires political commitment, strategic enablers and advocacy coalitions. It is essential to place capable individuals in public institutions and international roles to advance this vision.

The Malta Chamber is actively contributing and sharing its ideas and thoughts on Malta Vision 2050 and it will continue doing so; however, it is imperative that the government ensures that it gives all stakeholders the opportunity to share their ideas throughout the whole process – a continuous, real, meaningful, transparent and inclusive dialogue throughout the whole process with all stakeholders is key for Malta Vision 2050’s success.

On the other hand, everyone, including the opposition and other political parties, must also share their stance on Vision 2050. As must the wider cohort of stakeholders. Bipartisan support and constructive discussion are vital for success.

We need to adopt a policy of consensus on important issues of national interest, with the formulation and, hopefully, successful materialisation of Malta Vision 2050 certainly being a case in point; one which will need broad-based agreement, while giving the necessary latitude for differences and changes throughout the course of the journey, provided the overall strategic direction remains aligned and on track.

Many are increasingly recognising that popular support is not gained through adversary politics. We need all politicians to realise that we can no longer continue to overly seek to score political points for the sake of political expediency, especially when dealing with matters of national interest. Consensus is not a sign of weakness but of political maturity, which we need to see more of, especially in relation to strategic long-term decision-making.

This approach is essential to build trust, unify different viewpoints into a cohesive strategy and reflect Malta’s goals beyond politically motivated objectives or ideology. A transparent and inclusive process will ensure Malta Vision 2050 leads to a resilient, sustainable and prosperous future.

A collective effort is essential and the Malta Chamber is prepared to continue contributing constructively to this initiative, advocating for a strategic and participatory approach that guarantees coherence and long-term success.

By working together, we can turn aspirations into actions and create a legacy that will benefit also future generations.

Chris Vassallo Cesareo is president of the Malta Chamber. Norman Aquilina is a Malta Chamber council member and MCESD Malta Vision 2050 Taskforce representative. Marthese Portelli is CEO of the Malta Chamber.