Recently found legal documents that shed new light on the demise of The Beatles are to go on sale next week, UK auction house Dawsons said Monday.

While creative differences, the strain of stardom and John Lennon’s girlfriend Yoko Ono have all been blamed for the Fab Four’s break-up, the documents reveal the numerous convoluted legal battles that also weighed on the band.

The documents, which were discovered in a cupboard where they had been stored since the 1970s, include copies of The Beatles advisor’s minutes of meetings, legal writs and a copy of the band’s 1967 Original Deed of Partnership.

They show that after manager Brian Epstein died in 1967, the band realised that money was unaccounted for and that they were being pursued by tax authorities.

Another damaging legal battle erupted when Paul McCartney opposed the decision by other band members to hire Allen Klein as their new manager.

The uncovered stash of files document the subsequent 1970 High Court battle launched by McCartney against the band in London, which exposed Klein’s mismanagement.

“It would be almost impossible to exaggerate the actual complexity of the various legal arrangements which have been entered into by Messrs. Lennon, McCartney, Harrison, and Starkey (Ringo Starr),” said notes on one document.

Other legal difficulties besetting the band included deciding when Pete Best left the group and Ringo Starr joined, royalties for film and music rights and Klein’s inability to produce accounts for the tax authorities.

“Even though John, Paul, George, and Ringo had grown tired of being The Beatles and wanted to record and perform as individual artists, this must have been a difficult time for each of them,” said Denise Kelly, head of Dawsons Entertainment and Popular Culture department.

“I could sense panic in the room as more and more complexities came to light. One of the lawyers even suggested during one meeting when they had gone round and round and round in circles: ‘would it be easier if The Beatles just retired’?”

McCartney said in 1970 that he was no longer working with the group, but the legal process of breaking up the band was only finalised in 1974.

A 1971 letter written by Lennon to fellow UK music titan Eric Clapton, to be auctioned on Thursday, showed his desire to plot a new course after The Beatles, inviting him to join a “nucleus group” with super-producer Phil Spector.

The documents will be offered in Dawsons upcoming Entertainment & Memorabilia auction on December 12 and are expected to sell for more than £5,000 ($6,353).