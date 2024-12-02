A man allegedly involved in a stabbing incident in Paceville in August was arrested on Saturday after being spotted by a police officer at a club.

He was charged on Monday and remanded in custody.

The stabbing was reported on August 15 when a fight broke out in the early hours of the morning in the area of Bay Street.

A youth was stabbed and was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He suffered great blood loss. Another man suffered slight injuries.

CCTV footage from the area pointed investigators in the direction of the suspect who was targeted by an arrest warrant.

However, the police could not execute that warrant because the suspect could not be found.

Investigations continued.

Last Saturday, a police inspector on patrol at the entertainment hub entered a club where he spotted a man wearing a black cap similar to the one worn by the suspected aggressor in the footage of the August incident.

When the man went to the club's toilets, the inspector asked his colleagues to bring the arrest warrant.

When the suspect exited the toilets, Inspector Nico Zarb approached, asking for the man’s details.

It was the wanted man.

On Monday, the 32-year-old construction worker from Mosta, pleaded not guilty to causing the victim grievous bodily harm, slightly injuring the second victim, possessing a knife without a police licence and wilfully breaching the public peace.

His lawyer Jacob Magri argued that the alleged incident happened some four months ago and the footage was preserved.

Whatever the alleged victim might testify would not change anything.

Moreover, the defendant had been living in Malta for seven years and had family ties here.

He had changed address and was now living in Mosta.

But that was not to give the impression that he was trying to abscond, argued Magri.

However, the prosecution rebutted that tampering with evidence was the primary fear against the granting of bail.

The victims were still to testify and the defendant appeared to be untrustworthy.

Police had been searching for him for four months.

Besides, the CCTV footage might not cover the whole incident.

And a weapon was involved too, added the prosecution.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by magistrate Jean Paul Grech, turned down the request for bail.

AG lawyers Etienne Savona and Valentina Cassar prosecuted together with Inspectors Roderick Attard and Nico Zarb.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri are defence counsel.