A man who told his arresting officers that he wanted to go to prison had his wish granted after a court on Tuesday denied him bail and remanded him in custody.

Nicolae Efimov, a 38-year old Romanian living in St Paul’s Bay, was accused of breaching bail, driving under the influence of alcohol, being drunk in public and disturbing the peace of residents by behaving in a noisy or disruptive manner.

He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting inspector Warren Galea told the court he was on patrol together with a police constable when they received a report of a collision where no one was hurt but which led to an argument.

The officers went on site and found Efimov, whom they recognized as he has to sign the bail book at Qawra police station every day. They checked his bail conditions and found that the man should have been at home by 8pm. He was also drunk prompting the officers to carry out a breathalyzer test.

Replying to questions by defence lawyer Stefano Filletti, Galea confirmed that the man was arrested in Qawra. He added that the accused was very respectful towards the officers.

“The man had argued with his wife and asked us to take him to prison,” Galea added, prompting giggles in the courtroom.

Efimov had been granted bail in October 2024 after he was arraigned under arrest in August when he was charged together with seven men and his partner over their alleged involvement in a racket involving Latin American women who were trafficked to Malta for prostitution purposes. He denies the charges.

On Tuesday, defence lawyer Stefano Filletti requested bail for his client but the prosecution objected.

Filletti summoned Efimov’s wife Alexandra Suhov Pocora, who is also accused in the criminal proceedings relating to prostitution, to testify on their argument.

“Yesterday we had a small fight,” Pocora said, adding that they have a lot of problems.

“We are here without work nor money and we also have a child. Because of all this, we are fighting. We argued and he went out. He is a good father,” Pocora said adding that while she goes out to work, Efimov stays with their child.

When asked, Pocora said she was willing to accept him back home and that he was the father of their child.

Filletti argued that this was a “classic” case of “a person who had enough”. The couple were fighting due to financial constraints and said that if the woman is the only one who is employed and the man takes care of their child, there will be no one to take care of the child if the man is denied bail.

Magistrate Joseph Gatt, who presided over the court, denied the man bail and he was remanded in custody.

Police inspectors Warren Galea and Ryan Vella prosecuted.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti assisted the accused.