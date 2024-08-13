Eight men and a woman were jointly charged over their alleged involvement in a racket whereby Latin American women were trafficked to Malta for prostitution purposes.

A court heard on Tuesday how police investigations started in June, initially pivoting around suspicions concerning the running of a brothel.

But as investigators dug deeper, they discovered four Columbian women who had allegedly been trafficked.

Investigations continued to uncover the masterminds behind the suspected criminal organization.

Inspector John Spiteri said that a magisterial inquiry kicked off in June, with four of the alleged victims having testified so far.

They were very scared at first, saying that they feared for the safety of their families in Columbia.

On Monday, another brothel came to light which produced other alleged victims who are still to testify.

Barely three hours before the arraignment, the inspector learnt that another foreign woman had landed in Malta today.

One of the defendants was expected to collect her at the airport. The brothels are understood to be located in Msida and Gżira

"We still don't know who she is," Spiteri said, adding that it could not be presently ruled out that the charges against the accused may be updated.

CCTV footage and the testimonies of the suspected victims enabled police to identify the masterminds behind the illicit activity which is believed to have generated significant sums of money.

With enough evidence in hand, police obtained search and arrest warrants which were executed on Monday morning against 11 suspects.

On Tuesday afternoon, nine of those suspects were charged in court.

These are: Luke Farrugia, 36, a self-employed maintenance worker from Birkirkara, Clint Lawrence D'Amato, a cab driver from Gudja, Denzil Farrugia, 19, a food shop employee from Sliema, Alexandra Suhov Pocora, a 32-year-old Romanian from St Paul's Bay, Kane Vassallo, a 22-year old barber from Siġġiewi, Gordon Cassar, a 44-year-old maintenance worker from Kalkara, Luca Emanuele Corito, 21 from Senglea, Dylan McKay, a 30-year old taxi driver from Fgura and Nicolae Efimov, 37 from St Paul's Bay.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

They were all charged with money laundering, setting up a criminal organization, enticing persons over the age of 21, through violent or fraudulent means, to travel to Malta for prostitution purposes, holding the alleged victims against their will at a brothel, and living off the earnings of prostitution.

Luke Farrugia, D'Amato, Denzil Farrugia, Suhov, Vassallo and McKay, were separately charged with human trafficking.

The other three defendants were charged with assisting in the trafficking.

McKay was also separately charged with committing the alleged wrongdoing under a suspended sentence as well as relapsing.

Corito and Luke Farrugia were charged with breaching bail.

Luke Farrugia and D'Amato were also charged with unlawful possession of weapons.

D'Amato was further charged with possession of cocaine under circumstances denoting that it was not for personal use, unlawful possession of ketamine as well as failure to submit tax and VAT returns.

Suspects thought women had left Malta

The defendants' lawyers made lengthy submissions on bail, addressing different roles allegedly played by the co-accused.

AG lawyer Ramon Bonett Sladden highlighted the fact that this was an intricately woven operation designed to lure these women into prostitution.

The victims are vulnerable people and the risk of tampering with evidence was real, he said, adding that it is possible that more victims could come forward.

Inspector Spiteri added that the illicit activity had stopped for a fortnight while the victims were taken to a safe place.

The suspects were under the impression that the women had left Malta.

"That's why there was no tampering in these months," Spiteri said.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono pounced on that snippet of information saying that the inspector had declared "that there was no tampering" while investigations were ongoing, driving home his arguments for bail.

But when all was considered, Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit turned down the request for all defendants.

The alleged crimes are of a very serious nature and the fear of tampering with evidence is very real particularly as proceedings are still at a very early stage, she said.

Bail was denied for all of the accused and they were remanded into custody.

AG lawyers Ramon Bonett Sladden and Charmaine Abdilla prosecuted together with inspectors John Spiteri, Joseph Xerri and Dorianne Tabone.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca, Roberto Montalto, Kathleen Calleja Grima, Mario Mifsud, Michaela Giglio and Etienne Borg Ferranti assisted various defendants.