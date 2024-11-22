The sister of a murder victim said she wished she could turn back time and give her sister a proper hug, as she recalled the second anniversary of her death on Friday.

Friends and family of Bernice Cassar gathered in remembrance of her on the second anniversary of when she was shot and killed by her estranged husband.

Alessia Cilia Portelli, Bernice's sister, recalled the last heartbreaking moments she spent speaking to her sister and described how Bernice was riddled with worry.

“She was crying and talking about the sense of fear she felt, the fear she carried with her until the last moments of her life,” she said, holding back tears.

“Our goodbyes were rushed and both of us had no idea this would be the last time we would hear each other’s voice.”

Bernice's sister, Alessia Cilia Portelli speaking to family and friends on the second anniversary of the murder of her sister. Credit: Matthew Mirabelli

Cilia Portelli was speaking to family and friends who gathered in Kordin early on Friday, at the same time and place where Cassar was shot dead on her way to work two years ago.

Her estranged husband, Roderick Cassar, has been charged with the murder and is pleading not guilty.

On Friday morning, minutes before 8am, the exact time Cassar was shot, family members and friends walked silently to the spot where Cassar was murdered.

Cassar’s visibly emotional parents and siblings laid flowers beneath a plaque erected in Cassar's memory and held a minute of silence.

Family and friends laid flowers beneath a plaque in her memory and held a minute of silence. Credit: Matthew Mirabelli

A death that could have been avoided

In a short speech, Cilia Portelli said she knew that during the past two years, those close to Bernice would also reflect on the last time they spoke to her.

“Like me, you wish you could turn back the clock to those last few moments with her, to hug her properly, or give her a proper goodbye,” she said.

She questioned why her “humble and good-hearted” sister had to go through so much suffering.

One of the last pictures taken of Bernice Cassar before her murder. Credit: Facebook

“Let us never forget that her death could have been avoided. Bernice did not cry in silence but called out for help, and I am not referring to when she was lying here on this road. I am referring to all the times she reached out for help, and found none.”

Cassar had filed multiple police reports against her ex-husband before she was shot dead. Days before she was killed, her lawyer pleaded with police to take action against her ex-husband for breaching a protection order.

An inquiry concluded that the state ‘system’ failed the 40-year-old mother of two, particularly because of a lack of resources and a heavy caseload. The inquiry went on to make a number of recommendations that included increasing resources and strengthening protection orders.

She said the country must work to ensure there is not another Bernice, and that there is awareness of violence against women. She said it is important to teach children that possession and control is not love, but love is liberty and freedom.”

“Bernice I am certain that today you are free, like when we were children. Free like when we would play in Buskett, and when we would go out as a family and enjoy each other's company,” she recalled.

“We promise to continue fighting for justice, that your name will never be forgotten and that your death was not all for nothing.”

The silent walk to the spot where Bernice Cassar was murdered was led by Cassar's family. Credit: Matthew Mirabelli

The anniversary of Bernice's murder falls on the same day the government launched the 16 Days Campaign on Gender-Based and Domestic Violence.

The anniversary comes months after Nicolette Ghrixi was stabbed to death in her apartment in Swatar, Birkirkara. Her ex-partner Edward Johnston, who had been harassing her for months, was later shot dead by police after a three-hour stand-off in St Julian's.

Ghrixi's family have called for an independent inquiry after they complained of failures by government agencies in the run-up to the murder.