This month, running from December 9-12, the Manoel Theatre presents Moveo Dance Company’s contemporary take on the beloved classic The Nutcracker in a dance performance for all the family.

Moveo’s The Nutcracker fuses Tchaikovsky’s iconic ballet score with innovative and contemporary choreography that will transport audiences to the world of Clara and the Nutcracker Prince.

“This Nutcracker will definitely have the Moveo stamp on it,” said Moveo Dance Company’s artistic director Dorian Mallia. “We emphasise the virtuosity and athleticism of our talented dancers, along with stunning visuals that are synonymous with our style.”

Mallia says the combination of the classic score, the contemporary choreography and the visual elements will make The Nutcracker the perfect festive performance for audiences of all ages, backgrounds and interests.

“The Nutcracker is for the whole family. It brings joy and unity, and it takes us to a realm of imagination. In times like these, when the world is facing significant changes, it’s a wonderful opportunity to momentarily forget what’s happening outside and indulge in a little dreaming.”

The Nutcracker is a classical ballet from the late 19th century that has been performed and adapted worldwide for over 100 years.

Although excerpts and suites from this ballet have been performed at the Manoel Theatre over the years, this is the first time that The Nutcracker will be performed in full at Malta’s national theatre.

On this, Mallia says: “At Moveo, we’ve been pioneering ways to bring classics into the contemporary world, which aligns perfectly with our vision. It is high time we had our own Nutcracker at the national theatre, and I feel privileged that my company has been entrusted with such a historic moment. The Nutcracker is a major Christmas show performed in national theatres around the world, and it’s an incredible honour for us to present our own version.”

Established in 2008 by Mallia – now co-run by director and choreographer Diane Portelli – the acclaimed Moveo Dance Company has consistently showcased performances both locally and on the international stage for a variety of audiences.

Performances of The Nutcracker will take place at the Manoel Theatre from the December 9-12 starting at 7 pm and running for roughly one hour. For more information and to book your tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt/event/ moveos-nutcracker/ or call the Manoel Theatre box office on 2124 6389.