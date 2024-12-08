The Salini National Park is hosting an annual Christmas in the Park event for a third year.

The event was officially launched on Sunday by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli.

Visitors can play games, meet Santa Claus, savour traditional Christmas food and drinks, and enjoy other festive and live entertainment at the park, which combines a festive atmosphere with nature.

Part of the park has been transformed into an ‘Enchanted Forest’ using various lighting effects.

“The festive season can be a great opportunity to rethink our daily habits and be more conscious about their impacts on the environment,” the minister said. “Public events such as Christmas in the Park bring citizens together to enjoy our open spaces whilst learning more about sustainability. We invite families to join us at Salini National Park to explore how to make wiser and more sustainable whilst enjoying time with our loved ones,” she said during the official opening.

A schedule of Christmas in the Park’s daily activities is available on christmasinthepark.mt.

On weekdays, the Christmas village is open from 4.30pm to 8.30pm. On weekends and public holidays, entertainment starts at 10am and continues until 8.30pm.

Entrance is free of charge.