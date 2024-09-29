Booking is now open for MADC’s upcoming production of Brighton Beach Memoirs by Neil Simon, directed by Tyrone Grima.

Set to be performed across two weekends this October at the MADC Playhouse, this timeless coming-of-age comedy promises to be an unforgettable experience filled with laughter and heartfelt moments for audiences aged 14 and over.

The production boasts a stellar cast including Antonella Axisa, Edward Caruana Galizia and Erica Muscat, alongside rising talents Leah Grech (Matilda the Musical), Thea Costa (best actress, 2023 MADC One-Act Play Festival), Bernard Zammit (best actor, 2019 MADC One-Act Play Festival) and Luke Chappell (semi-finalist on X Factor Malta).

Premiering in December 1982, Brighton Beach Memoirs is the first play in Neil Simon’s ‘Eugene’ trilogy, which also includes Biloxi Blues and Broadway Bound. In 1983, it received the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play and was nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding New Play.

Brighton Beach Memoirs offers a bittersweet, semi-autobiographical glimpse into the American playwright’s youth in 1930s Brooklyn, where he lived with his family in a crowded, lower middle-class walk-up. The story follows Eugene Jerome as he navigates his mundane family life, first crushes and teenage dreams of baseball and girls.

Throw into the mix his formidable mother, overworked father, worldly older brother Stanley, widowed Aunt Blanche and her two young but rapidly aging daughters, as well as Simon’s signature hilarity – also seen in his other works, The Odd Couple and Plaza Suite – and this is a play not soon forgotten.

“Brighton Beach Memoirs is a wonderful exploration of the messy, beautiful complexities of family life,” says director Tyrone Grima. “We’ve assembled an incredible cast who bring both humour and heart to the stage. Audiences will laugh, but they’ll also leave feeling deeply moved.”

Brighton Beach Memoirs will be staged from October 18-20 and 25-27 at 7.30pm, at the MADC Playhouse, Santa Venera. Tickets are available at madc.com.mt. This production is suitable for audiences aged 14 and over, is supported by MCAST, and is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc: concordtheatricals.com.