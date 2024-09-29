Over 33,000 people headed to the capital this weekend for the Science in the City festival.

For the past 12 years, the festival has brought together local and international researchers, organisations and artists for a series of events that blend science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

This year’s theme J.E.D.I. - which stands for Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion - focused on critical thinking, abolishing inequalities, amplifying diverse voices, and ensuring fair access to opportunities.

Hunting the Higgs by The Bad Boy of Science Dr Sam Gregson. Photo: Damaia Cassar Cassar

One of the events at the festival - which featured particle physics explosions, melodic DNA rhythms and a performance celebrating neurodiversity - was attended by 3,000 people.

Among others, festival-goers could also watch robots solving rubik's cubes, explore shipwrecks through virtual reality and learn more about electric buses through a mini model of the vehicle.

Photo: Elisa Von Brockdorff

The project is co-funded by the European Union’s Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions of the Horizon Europe Research and Innovation Programme and is recognised by the Europe for Festivals and Festivals for Europe (EFFE).

The Science in the City consortium is led by the University of Malta and the Malta Chamber of Scientists, in partnership with the Ministry for Education, Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Ministry of Transport, Transport Malta, Arts Council Malta, Malta Enterprise, Life Sciences Park, Institute for Methods Innovation, Esplora, APS Bank, tech.mt, PBS, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta Design Cluster, Valletta Cultural Agency, The Bio Arte Limited, Queen Mary University of London, SEM, European Parliament, La Roche Posay, Green Pak, AquaBioTech Group, MCAST, Mighty Boards, MED-WET, Piscopo Gardens, Trust Stamp Ltd., Storm Design, Tech MT and the Floriana and Valletta Local Councils.