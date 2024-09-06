Identità will allow a "grace period" for applications from third-country nationals, as it remains locked in a stalemate with notaries and lawyers who are refusing to comply with a new requirement in the application for residence permits.

The state agency recently introduced a new requirement for TCNs applying for a residence permit, which now sees them having to present a lease agreement that has been officially attested by a notary, lawyer or legal procurator.

Previously, such applicants were only required to present a Housing Authority registered lease agreement when applying for a permit.

The change comes amid allegations made by lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who said that a scam within Identità saw ID cards being issued on the basis of forged documents. He publicly claimed that about 18,000 ID cards were fraudulently issued.

Identità said that the new requirement enhances security protocols and acts as a safeguard against false declarations.

But professionals have so far been unwilling to have their members comply with the new requirement, with both the Notarial Council and the Chamber of Advocates directing its members not to put their signatures on these new forms over verification concerns.

New rule needed to close loopholes - Identità

In reply to questions, an Identità spokesperson said on Friday that the new requirement on the form is essential to ensure the "accuracy, validity, and reliability" of the documents submitted by residence permit applicants.

"The agency's objective is to strengthen its systems, prevent any form of abuse, and close any potential loopholes that could be exploited by those who do not comply," they said.

In the meantime, the agency said it is implementing a grace period for new applicants, while liaising with professionals to ensure continuity.

"During this time, Identità will temporarily accept applications from third-country nationals while actively engaging with relevant stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition," they said.

"Identità remains fully committed to delivering streamlined and efficient processes for all stakeholders involved in its application procedures while maintaining the highest standards of security."