If the people truly love Malta they should vote for the Nationalist Party in the June 8 European Parliament and local council elections, Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

The PN leader was speaking in Sliema and quoted a Times of Malta opinion piece written by the former Labour Party councillor and activist Desmond Zammit Marmara, titled “Do Malta a favour, do not vote Labour”.

In the piece, Marmara wrote:

“If you love your political party and, above all, your country and wish for a better future, then you cannot by any stretch of the imagination vote Labour.”

With weeks away from elections, Grech said he wanted to add to Marmara’s opinion.

“If you truly love this country, vote for the Nationalist Party,” he said.

“In this historic moment for our country, do not leave your fate and that of your family in the hands who betrayed you and this country.”

Grech pointed out how on May 28, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his former chief of staff Keith Schembri and former Minister Konrad Mizzi will appear in court.

The three and several others stand accused of bribery, trading in influence, money laundering and various other crimes in connection with the hospital privatisation deal.

The following day, May 29, former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne and Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna, who face fraud charges related to the same hospitals’ deal, will also appear in court.

“Before they used to ask us for our evidence, and now we see they will be accused in our courts,” Grech said.

He said Abela was continuing to defend this “corrupt group”, and continued to attack the judiciary, journalists and anyone who did not agree with him.

The PN crowd in Dingli Circus, Sliema.

He said the front page of the Sunday Times of Malta once again showed how the government continued to work against the people.

According to a Times of Malta report, a €1 million “political support fund” created by Steward Health Care was suspected to have been set up to pass on bribes to Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi.

The funds were held by Accutor AG, a Swiss company suspected of being used as a centralised money-laundering hub for payments linked to the hospital deal involving Vitals and Steward.

“You must understand, do you know how the biggest victim is from all this? It is you and the whole country,” he said.

“That is why on June 8, you will decide who should represent Malta in the European Parliament. Those people should make you proud to be Maltese, and not embarrass you.”

Speaking about the local council elections, Grech asked how voters could vote for any Labour Party councillor candidate when Abela stole the councils' power and funding.

“How can we vote for a Labour candidate, when it is the same party that destroyed our towns with construction and never-ending traffic,” he asked.

“Abela tells you to close an eye to corruption and tells you that what is going on right now is irrelevant to the European Parliament elections,” he added.

“But you know that this is not the Malta and Gozo you want to live in. We are part of Europe, which means we share the same principles such as the safety of rights, truth, democracy and justice. We are a party that lives by these principles.”

'Cheques will not buy voters'

Turning to the pre-election cheques families have begun to receive, Grech said the government could not buy people through such incentives.

“When you receive this cheque, with half a smile, I know what you will be thinking,” Grech said.

“You will say, ‘thank you Prime Minister’ but I am not bought like those around you, and I will vote how I like!’’.

Grech also slammed the reality TV show that will star the Labour Party MEP candidates. The four-episode reality show will be broadcast on ONE and kicks off on May 27.

I do not know whether to laugh or cry. People do not want to watch a reality show but they want politicians who are serious about the reality of life - Bernard Grech

“So while his friend Muscat is being taken to court, Abela has decided to produce a reality show,” he said.

“I do not know whether to laugh or cry. People do not want to watch a reality show but they want politicians who are serious about the reality of life.”

Grech said he was aware some people were unsure who they would vote for or if they would vote at all. He said while he respected the people’s decision, voters should not miss an important opportunity to vote for their future.

“Remember when you are in that polling booth, for those few seconds, power will be in your hands, and you have the power to vote for no more fraud, no more corruption and no more incompetence.”

He ended his speech, once more by asking for the people to vote for the Nationalist Party.

"Vote for the PN candidates you believe in, the Nationalist Party is the only alternative. Any other vote is for Abela, and that is a lost vote."

MEP candidates Peter Agius and David Casa also addressed the crowd.