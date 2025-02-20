Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria is presenting a weekend of events to mark its 12th anniversary. The programme is also commemorating contemporary composer Joseph Vella on the seventh anniversary of his passing.

The first event is the seventh Joseph Vella Memorial Lecture, titled ‘Utopias between Past and Future’, which will be held tomorrow, Friday, February 21, at 7.30pm. The lecture, to be delivered by professor Jean Paul De Lucca, will be followed by the inauguration of a documentary exhibition celebrating Mro Vella’s evergreen and much-loved Mass in D Major op. 20, composed exactly 50 years ago.

On Saturday, Gozitan artist and art educator Victor Agius will lead two hands-on workshops for children and young students. These workshops – one at 11am for children aged six to eight, and the second at 1pm for young students aged nine to 12 – are inspired by the designs of Mgr Giuseppe Farrugia (1852-1925), which are currently on display at the museum to mark the first centenary of this Gozitan polymath’s demise.

In the evening, at 8pm, the museum, in collaboration with the Laudate Pueri Choir of St George’s basilica, will present a concert by the Janascharco Trio, comprising Natascha Chircop (flute), Tatjana Chircop (violin) and Marco Rivoltini (piano). They will perform works by Joseph Vella and other composers at the Aula Mgr Giuseppe Farrugia, annexed to St George’s basilica.

On Sunday, a solemn mass will be said at St George’s basilica at 11am, celebrated by Il-Ħaġar’s founder and curator Mgr Dr Joseph Farrugia. The St George’s basilica’s Laudate Pueri Choir will perform Vella’s Missa Brevis. Celebrations will continue afterwards with a four-course anniversary luncheon at Ta’ Frenċ Restaurant. Reservations for this event will be accepted until tomorrow.

All events mentioned above, except for the anniversary luncheon, are free of charge. For reservations or any queries, e-mail events@heartofgozo.org.mt or call 7956 1540.

The museum has also launched its events programme for February-April 2025, which can be accessed here.