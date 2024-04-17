The modern Maltese marketplace has never suffered a dearth of commercial publicity, especially in the postcard medium.
These mostly promoted the hospitality industries – hotels, guest houses, tourist accommodation and transport, restaurants, pubs, spas, bars, health farms, cruises and the like.
Literally hundreds, if not thousands of them have been issued, often distributed for free, and, presumably, instantly ditched.
Much scarcer are publicity cards to advertise businesses other than hospitality.
They exist, but in far fewer numbers. I intend to feature them by age, starting with the earlier ones, to be followed by the later outcrops of cards not targeted to tourists.
The earlier ones mostly come in monochrome, sometimes without real creative graphics – only a printed message, but with meaningful social undertones nonetheless.
In the 1930s you could buy a brand-new British motor car, a Morris Minor saloon, for the equivalent of €350, and the steamship Carinthia, serving mass emigration, advertised first to third class crossings to New York in 1928 ‘irħas ferm’.
At the same time, the Victoria Bank run by Giuseppe Busuttil from Strada Reale, 54, Valletta, telephone number 321, besides its main Bureau de Change business, also publicised itself as a jeweller: ‘Gold and precious stones, gold and silver watches – Prices beyond competition’.
Most of these businesses no longer exist, like the Carsons Malta Wine and Mineral Water Factory, the Centre for Malta Made Goods, opposite the Customs House, Amabile Mifsud Malta Lace and Jewellery, and the Crown Canning Works – all gone.
Graphics rarely rise above dullness and mediocrity, but some exceptions shine, like a postcard for Dunlop tyres retailed in the 1930s by Luigi Gusman of Floriana, a monochrome rendition of a superb poster by the German designer Augustus Weber-Brauns.
All postcards from the author’s collection