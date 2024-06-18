Our islands claim to have been the most intensely bombed country during World War II. Military Malta was probably also one of the most photographed.
Compatibly with security defence regulations, which banned camera use in public spaces, authorised photographers recorded thousands of images of warfare – armed personnel, dogfights, maritime convoys, demolition units, anti-aircraft gunnery, military sports. You name it. These have, justly, found their place in many published war memoirs.
The same cannot be said of images of everyday life in wartime. Very few photographs seem to have been taken or to have survived – a rarity indeed.
We know that, more or less, life of the inhabitants went on, notwithstanding the daily bombings, the dangers, destructions, racketeers, famines, terrors, underground shelters, epidemics and black markets. But we know this mostly through written and oral tradition, not through visual representations.
I thought it my duty to put together as many images as possible of civilian life in Malta under the blitz and to break my rule of limiting any one subject to just one self-contained feature. In this special case, I intend to spread my collection over two or three instalments. I trust readers will agree that it would be unsociable to hide rare historic treasures, many never published before.
The quality of the images will vary. Some come from scans of pristine real photographs while others are copies I had lifted from rare printed publications. Most of the people who appear in them have passed, with possible exceptions of some of the youngest children.
I salute the ‘natives’ and celebrate their memories, their endurance, resilience and stoicism. Without them, Malta’s survival against murderous Nazism and fanatical Fascism would have been unthinkable.
I have already commented on the abundance of wartime photographs of military activities and on the scarcity of images of the everyday life of the people besieged. The same imbalance scars most of the written memoirs of Malta’s battles for survival. Countless narratives, the majority by British authors, record the terrible war years, with candour, with vainglory, with chilling humour, with defiance.
But most of the storytellers leave the impression of having won the war in a country virtually devoid of any indigenous population. The Maltese, if at all, feature only as background noise, unsuitable for the loud festival of British self-congratulation.
To learn how we natives lived the second world war, narratives by local authors have to be tapped; to mention some who come to mind: Philip Vella, Charles J. Boffa, Michael Galea, Joseph Micallef and Charles B. Grech. Their testimonies remains invaluable. Ernle Bradford too has an excellent and sympathetic account but not as an eyewitness.
The only outstanding British narrative of Malta in the second world conflict in which the Maltese figure as major players remains the one by Stewart Perowne, author, historian and diplomat. What a breath of honest fresh air to find a member of the British intelligence services, no less, paying a grovelling tribute to the faultless Maltese wartime internees and deportees to Uganda and castigating the colonialist abuses they suffered, already amply denounced by His Majesty’s judges before him.
I am today publishing a second batch of photographs of ‘ordinary’ life during an extraordinarily cruel siege. Nothing boldly heroic, nothing epic – just images of struggles for survival, of the ability to adjust to adversity, to meet death as routine and the exceptional as normality.
More images of beleaguered Malta struggling for survival against lethal odds during the Fascist and Nazi blitz. Torrents of bombs conspired with famine and malnutrition, with dearth of fuel and nasty epidemics to cheat life, not of glamour but of hope.
Some memories stick out more than others – the ubiquitous rationing of virtually everything, from foodstuffs to clothing, from toys to cosmetics, from petrol to cigarettes, from overseas postal services to radios.
The precious ‘ration book’, the exorbitant black market, hand-me-down clothing, the town and village Victory kitchens that doled out inedible gruel that claimed some remote acquaintance with goats’ meat, over which interminable queues squabbled, and the governor proudly on air to announce a handful of beans as a Christmas bonus.
And then the epidemics; some the results of chronic malnutrition. Waves of scabies, scarlet fever, rickets, bubonic plague, scurvy, infestations of lice, infantile paralysis, substitute medicines and the first mentions of mysterious antibiotics.
New crimes appeared on the official statute book – listening to enemy radio, hoarding edibles, unauthorised photography, black marketeering, harbouring draft dodgers and visible lights at nighttime. And the unofficial ones too, like speaking Italian, defeatist propaganda, humming Italian opera or driving German cars. Other laws seem to have been suspended: Italian and German pilots parachuting from stricken enemy planes routinely lynched on landing; no prosecutions are recorded.
Any life that could shifted underground. At first, huge communal shelters like disused railway tunnels or basements of large public buildings turned into makeshift dormitories, before private rock dugouts became widespread.
Daily and nightly, the besieged cooked, gossiped, played, slept, prayed and made love in the bowels of the earth, while the Macchis and the Junkers pranced overhead.
All images are from the author's collections
