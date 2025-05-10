Ħamrun Spartans won the Premier League on Saturday evening, their 11th title in their history.

They beat Birkirkara 1-0 in the finale of a reformatted Premier League that saw this year’s championship end in play-offs.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

After referee Ishmael Barbara blew the final whistle, the thousands of Ħamrun supporters who were at the national stadium in Ta’ Qali erupted in cheers.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Players and Ħamrun technical staff were also quick to lift club president and developer Joseph Portelli onto their shoulders, as fans sang his praises.

Photo: Chris Sant Forunier

Soon after, players were presented with commemorative rings, before co-captains Henry Bonello and Steve Borg lifted the league trophy.

By that time, most of the Birkirkara fans had left the stadium in misery.

The rings, which resemble those given to winners of the super Bowl in American football are a new feature in the Maltese premier league.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The thousands of fans who left the stadium soon after the trophy presentation will be making their way to the streets of Ħamrun as celebrations are expected to last well into the night.