On the day of Myrian Spiteri Debono’s inauguration in Valletta, Emma Borg selects some of the photo highlights of the event.

It began at 9.30am on Thursday when the notary left her Birkirkara home to take on the challenge of becoming the eleventh President of the Republic.

Her day ended almost six hours later as she met staff in San Anton Palace, which she will call home for the next five years.

Myriam Spiteri Debono was met with well-wishers outside her home in Birkirkara this morning. Photo: DOI/Kian Bugeja

President-Elect Myriam Spiteri Debono and Dr Spiteri Debono arrive at St John’s Co-Cathedral. Photo: DOI/Stephen Busuttil

President Myriam Spiteri Debono meets prime minister Robert Abela and his wife, Lydia. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Myriam Spiteri Debono is greeted by Archbishop Charles Scicluna before the Solemn Mass at St John's Co-Cathedral. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Myriam Spiteri Debono and Robert Abela greet each other as Speaker Anġlu smiles on. Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri / Pierre Sammut / OPM

Spiteri Debono's five-year-old grandson, Beppe, was offered a lollipop after getting upset during the mass. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Bernard Grech, right, his wife Annemarie, former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi and former president George Abela during mass.

Former President George Vella and his wife outside of St John's Co-Cathedral holding hands before they leave the capital. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Spiteri Debono, her husband Dr Spiteri Debono and Speaker Anglu Farrugia leave St John's Co-Cathedral surrounded by security as well as the press. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Spiteri Debono meeting excited members of the public outside of St John's Co-Cathedral in Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Former First Lady Miriam Vella pensively looks out of the window as she and her husband leave Valletta. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Former President George Vella is flanked by the army as he enters the Grandmasters Palace as President for the last time. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A camera operator covers her head from the April sun as she films proceedings. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Myriam Spiteri Debono signs the Oath of Office with Anġlu Farrugia by her side. Photo: DOI

Newly sworn in President Myriam Spiteri Debono waving to the crowd in St George's Square. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Lydia Abela, Robert Abela, Myriam Spiteri Debono, Anthony Spiteri Debono, George Vella and Miriam Vella waving to the crowd in St George's Square. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Myriam Spiteri Debono said she wanted to be a visible president, during her first speech. Photo: DOI