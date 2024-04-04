Myriam Spiteri Debono has arrived in Valletta ahead of a state ceremony at the Grand Master's Palace where she will be sworn in as the eleventh President of Malta.

The president-elect and her husband Anthony Spiteri Debono left their Birkirkara residence shortly before 9.30am for Mass at St John's Co-Cathedral concelebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

Afterwards, she will walk towards the Grand Master's Palace, meeting well-wishers on her way, before taking an oath at 12.15pm, swearing to uphold the constitution.

Trumpeters from the Armed Forces of Malta will sound a fanfare and a 21-gun salute will be fired from the Saluting Battery.

She is expected to make her first address as President of Malta at around 12.20pm.

Among those attending the ceremony will be the prime minister, the speaker, the archbishop, the chief justice and presidents emeriti.

Prime Minister Robert Abela greets president-elect Myriam Spiteri Debono. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The event is subject to strict protocol.

Once sworn in as president, she and Dr Spiteri Debono, together with her predecessor George Vella and Mrs Vella, will be escorted to the main Palace balcony where they will wave to the crowds.

Later, the national anthem will be played and the president will inspect the guard of honour before watching a flypast by the air squadron of the Armed Forces.

Spiteri Debono, a former Labour Party candidate, served as Speaker of the House during Alfred Sant's turbulent administration between 1996 and 1998.

She is the first president to have been appointed since changes to the constitution in 2020 meant the president had to be chosen by a majority of at least two-thirds of the members of the House of Representatives.

All previous presidents only needed a simple majority after being proposed by the government.

Speaking to reporters before giving his goodbyes to staff on Thursday morning, outgoing president George Vella said those working with him “became like family” over the last five years.

Similarly, his wife Miriam, visibly emotional and holding back tears. said: “These people have become close friends and always treated us with great respect”.