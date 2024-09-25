Solar panels are a fantastic way to generate clean, renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions. However, environmental leadership goes beyond and for a project to be truly eco-friendly, it needs to adhere to recognised international green building rating systems.

LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement. It is the world's most widely used green building rating system providing a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings, which offer environmental, social and governance benefits. LEED projects achieve certification by fulfilling a range of criteria across nine key areas of building excellence, such as design, human health, and material use.

From the beginning, Quad Central focused on reducing its environmental impact. It has achieved significant reductions in potable water use through on-site wastewater treatment systems that reuse water for flushing and landscaping purposes, decreased plumbing fixture flow rates, and efficient irrigation systems. Its wastewater and second-class water management systems significantly cut water use, helping to preserve Malta's valuable freshwater resources.

PV panels were installed vertically to maximise use of normally unutilised space while maintaining high performance by accumulating less dust and debris. Additionally, they seamlessly integrate into the architectural design, serving both as a sustainable power source and an aesthetic feature. High efficiency HVAC systems integrated to building control systems, along with a low U-value façade, significantly reduces energy costs.

By reducing construction waste and using recycled and local materials, Quad Central minimised its environmental impact and supported the local economy. Inside, the building prioritised health and comfort with improved ventilation systems and low-emission materials, ensuring improved indoor air quality and a healthy workspace. Large windows allowed natural light to flood in, reducing the need for artificial lighting, and thus lowering light pollution.

Quad Central also encouraged sustainable commuting with plenty of bicycle storage and easy access to public transportation, reducing carbon emissions and promoting community connections.

Quad Central is a model for future developments in Malta through all aspects of its design and operations, integrating green power initiatives and eco-friendly purchasing practices to boost its sustainability profile. Its efforts in water efficiency, energy optimisation, and sustainable operation practices benefited both the complex and the broader environment in the Central Business District.

Recognising these achievements, Quad Central received the world’s most prestigious LEED Platinum Certification, highlighting its commitment to sustainable building practices and environmental leadership. This achievement raises awareness about the importance of sustainability in completing new developments and choosing office spaces. The hope is that more buildings will adopt green technology, helping to create a cleaner, happier, and more liveable Malta.

About Quad Central

Quad Central, Malta's only LEED Platinum-certified development, sets a new standard for sustainability. Located at the island's heart in the Central Business District, this mixed-use complex offers over 44,000 square meters of premium office, retail, and commercial space. Designed for sustainability, it features energy-efficient systems, water conservation, and eco-friendly materials, enhancing Malta's green footprint.

Quad Central delivers a premium work environment and a community-centric lifestyle for all its occupants. Amenities include a childcare centre, fitness facility, retail, food and drink outlets, pharmacy, medical clinic, bicycle parking and ample public parking, ensuring convenience and well-being for tenants and visitors.