An extra lane has been added to the junction at Triq l-Imrieħel with the Rabat road.

Infrastructure Malta said the new lane facilitates travel from Triq l-Imrieħel, under the aqueduct to Mdina Road in the direction of Sta Venera and Valletta.

Previously, traffic from the junction heading towards Mrieħel had to flow through one lane, with a second lane allowing traffic to join Mdina Road heading towards Valletta.

That traffic will now flow through the additional lane, making two lanes available to Mrieħel-bound vehicles.