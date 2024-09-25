An extra lane has been added to the junction at Triq l-Imrieħel with the Rabat road. 

Infrastructure Malta said the new lane facilitates travel from Triq l-Imrieħel, under the aqueduct to Mdina Road in the direction of Sta Venera and Valletta.  

Previously, traffic from the junction heading towards Mrieħel had to flow through one lane, with a second lane allowing traffic to join Mdina Road heading towards Valletta. 

That traffic will now flow through the additional lane, making two lanes available to Mrieħel-bound vehicles. 

