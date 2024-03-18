Transport Malta on Monday announced financial Incentives of €17.3 million for the purchase of used electric vehicles, the use of LPG as fuel replacing petrol or diesel, the retrofitting of vehicles with emission-reduction solutions, conversion of bicycles to pedelecs, and the purchase of wheelchair-accessible vehicles to be used as taxis or Y-plate vehicles.

Application forms are open and can be obtained from Transport Malta offices or online through the Transport Malta website.

The grants are being offered as follows:

Financial Grant Scheme, including Scrappage Scheme, for the purchase of used Electric Vehicles in Category L, M1 and N1, and the conversion of bicycles to pedelecs, for individuals, local councils, voluntary organisations, and undertakings.

Transport Malta said financial grant scheme aims to further promote the uptake of used electric vehicles in Category L, M1 and N1, and the conversion of bicycles into pedelecs. The scheme aims at reducing the number of older conventional motor vehicles from the road through a scrappage scheme intended to provide further financial support to applicants who, while purchasing and registering a used electric vehicle, deregister a vehicle of category L, M1 or N1 which is older than 10 years from its year of manufacture. Full details for the incentive to purchase used Electric Vehicles including scrappage scheme can be found in the following link:https://www.transport.gov.mt/land/sustainable-transport/financial-incentives-2024/new-electric-vehicles-6667

Vehicles-and-Conversion-of-Bicycles-to-Pedelecs-6731 Initiative No. 2 Financial Grant including Scrappage Scheme on the purchase of New Category L Petrol Motorcycles

This financial grant caters for new Category L Petrol Motorcycles which were ordered or bought on or before the 4th of May 2023 including a scrappage scheme for the replacement of old Category L, M1 and N1 vehicles can be found in the following link: https://www.transport.gov.mt/Land/Sustainable-Transport/Financial-Incentives-2024/New-Petrol-powered-Motorcycles-6736

Financial Grant on the purchase of Wheelchair-Accessible Vehicles to be used for the Transport of Passengers for Hire or Reward as Taxis or Y-Plate vehicles.

This financial grant allows for the licensing of new wheelchair-accessible vehicles to be used for the transport of passengers for hire or reward and Taxis so that persons who make use of wheelchairs may have easy and unaided access to these transport services. Owners of Taxis or Light Passenger Transport Operators may apply and receive a grant amounting to ten thousand Euro (€10,000) when licensing a new M1 Category vehicle which is wheelchair-accessible to be used under any of these licences, and at the same time de-registering another vehicle in Category M1 or N1 vehicle which is at least ten (10) years old from its year of manufacture and which is registered on the applicant’s name on the date of deregistration. Full details for the incentive can be found in the following link: https://www.transport.gov.mt/Land/Sustainable-Transport/Financial-Incentives-2024/New-Wheelchair-Accessible-Vehicles-6735

Financial Grant to promote LPG as an alternate fuel for vehicles instead of petrol or diesel

This financial grant aims to promote the use of LPG as an alternate fuel for vehicles running on petrol or diesel. It is another environmentally friendly budget measure aimed at reducing further emissions from road transport and incentivises the use of LPG instead of petrol, and dual fuel systems for diesel vehicles. Full details for the incentive can be found in the following link: https://www.transport.gov.mt/land/sustainable-transport/financial-incentives-2024/use-of-lpg-as-fuel-for-vehicles-6737

Financial grant to promote the installation of Approved Photovoltaic Panels on heavy-duty vehicles and trailers

The aim of this financial grant is to incentivise owners of heavy-duty vehicles, such as buses, coaches, minibuses, trucks, and trailers to reduce the fuel consumption and emission of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) from their motor vehicles through the installation of approved photovoltaic panels. This, Transport Malta said, is another environment-friendly budget measure aimed at further reducing vehicular emissions. Full details for the incentive can be found in the following link: https://www.transport.gov.mt/land/sustainable-transport/financial-incentives-2024/retrofitting-of-photovoltaic-panels-on-passenger-transport-vehicles-6734

Financial Grant to Promote the Retrofitting of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Devices and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Systems on Heavy-Duty vehicles with Diesel Engines

TM said the aim of this financial grant is to incentivise heavy-duty vehicle owners to reduce NOx emissions from their motor vehicles through the retrofitting of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) devices and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Systems. This is another environment-friendly budget measure aimed at further reducing vehicular emissions.Full details for the incentive can be found in the following link: https://www.transport.gov.mt/land/sustainable-transport/financial-incentives-2024/retrofitting-of-dpfs-and-scr-systems-on-heavy-duty-vehicles-6733

Financial Grant to Promote the Retrofitting of Approved Battery Electric Powertrains on Motor Vehicles

The aim of this financial grant is to incentivise owners of diesel and petrol motor vehicles to eliminate tailpipe emissions from their motor vehicles through the retrofitting of battery electric powertrains. A grant amount equal to 80% of the investment costs required for the retrofitting of battery electric powertrains shall be issued to the registered owners. The grant amount shall not exceed €20,000 in the case of Category M1 and N1 vehicles, €40,000 in the case of Category M2 and N2 vehicles, and €80,000 in the case of Category M3 and N3 vehicles. Full details for the incentive can be found in the following link: https://www.transport.gov.mt/land/sustainable-transport/financial-incentives-2024/retrofitting-of-battery-electric-powertrains-on-motor-vehicles-6732