The number of people who crossed between Malta and Gozo dropped slightly this summer, despite an increase in the number of trips between the two islands.

According to national data published on Friday, during the third quarter of 2024 the total number of trips and vehicles increased by 1.3 and 1.4 per cent, while the total number of passengers decreased by 129 when compared to the corresponding quarter of 2023.

The National Statistics Office said between July and September, a total of 11,999 trips were carried out, carrying a total of 1,977,544 passengers.

During the same period last year, a total of 1,977,673 people were ferried between the islands.

August was the busiest month recording a total of 4,099 trips or 34.2 per cent of total trips for the quarter.

Sea transport between Mġarr and Ċirkewwa

A total of 1,657,345 passengers travelled between Mġarr and Ċirkewwa during the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 3.2 per cent when compared to the corresponding quarter of 2023.

The highest number of passengers was recorded in August – 578,090 or 34.9 per cent of the total for the quarter. When compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the number of vehicles increased by 1.4 per cent, totalling 588,664.

The number of trips during the third quarter amounted to 9,226 - an increase of 0.2 per cent over the same period in 2023. August registered the highest number of trips – 3,122 or 33.8 per cent of total trips for the quarter.

Between January and September, passenger traffic from the Mġarr terminal was busiest on Sundays and Saturdays, while vehicle traffic was highest on Sundays and Mondays.

On the other hand, passenger and vehicle traffic originating from Ċirkewwa was busiest on Fridays and Saturdays.

Sea transport between Mġarr and Valletta

During the third quarter of 2024, a total of 2,773 trips were carried out carrying a total of 320,199 passengers.

When compared to the same quarter in 2023, the number of trips increased by 5.2 per cent and the number of passengers increased by 20.5 per cent.

August registered the highest number of trips – 977 or 35.2 per cent of total trips for the quarter and the highest number of passengers – 120,220 or 37.5 per cent for the quarter.