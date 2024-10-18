A recent study by European fintech company Blackcatcard in collaboration with international data analytics group YouGov reveals that consumers in Malta are among the biggest holiday spenders in Europe. As the 2024 Christmas season approaches, the study explores how much Maltese shoppers plan to spend on gifts and when they are likely to complete their holiday shopping, placing Malta at the top of the European rankings in terms of both planning and expenditure.

Christmas spending: Malta leads Europe

Maltese consumers are set to spend an average of €331 on Christmas gifts this year, one of the highest figures in Europe, pared only by France (€330). This places Malta significantly above the European average, reflecting a strong tradition of generous gifting during the holiday season.

An important portion of Maltese shoppers (39%) plan to spend between €250 and €499 on gifts, showcasing their inclination towards more elaborate holiday presents. Additionally, 4% of Maltese consumers expect to spend more than €1,000 on Christmas shopping, highlighting the significant investment many are prepared to make for their loved ones. This number is higher than in Germany (3%) and France (2%).

Early Christmas shopping: Malta plans ahead

In addition to generous spending, Maltese shoppers are also well-organized when it comes to their holiday preparations. A considerable 16% of Maltese consumers aim to finish their Christmas shopping by November, aligning closely with early shoppers in Italy and Spain. Meanwhile, 36% of Maltese shoppers plan to complete their holiday purchases by early December, placing them ahead of many European counterparts in terms of planning.

In contrast, countries like Estonia, Lithuania, and Portugal tend to leave their shopping until the last minute, with a significant portion of shoppers completing their holiday gift buying just days before Christmas. The data from Malta suggests a cultural trend towards avoiding the December rush and being well-prepared for the holiday season.

European comparisons

While Maltese consumers rank among the top in spending and early planning, other European nations present more diverse approaches. Greece and Latvia, for example, report more modest budgets, with average planned spending below €200. Countries like Germany and Italy find themselves in the middle range, with average holiday budgets between €200 and €300.

Malta’s combination of high spending and early shopping habits positions the country as one of Europe’s leaders in holiday preparation, emphasizing the importance of Christmas in Maltese culture.

Survey methodology

The findings in this press release are based on a survey conducted by Blackcatcard in collaboration with YouGov. The survey was conducted online from September 17 to 19, 2024, and included approximately 500 respondents per country, for a total of over 5,500 participants across Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Portugal, and Spain. The sample was representative of the adult population in each country by age, gender, and region, and included responses from individuals who celebrate Christmas.