The challenges of integrating HR goals and innovation into senior leadership discussions were discussed during CORE Platform’s second event for signatories of the Malta Diversity & Inclusion Charter and FHRD members.

Held at the Malta Mariott, the event brought together industry leaders, HR professionals and C-suite executives to explore the critical topic of ‘Putting People First and Elevating HR to the C-Suite Agenda’.

The event featured two dynamic panel discussions, each addressing key aspects of HR’s evolving role in corporate, civil society and public sectors.

The first panel, led by Noel Debono, president of the Foundation for Human Resources Development (FHRD), focused on the challenges and opportunities of positioning HR as a strategic partner at the C-suite level.

Debono directed thought-provoking questions to prominent hospitality leaders, Roberta Agius of Malta Marriott Resort & Spa, and Christina Galea, director of HR at Corinthia Group. Together they discussed the importance of perceiving HR as a strategic partner rather than merely an operational function, as well as effective strategies for demonstrating the tangible impact of HR investments and successful approaches to elevating HR’s role in senior leadership discussions.

Leveraging technology and data analytics to strengthen HR’s contribution to organisational growth, Josef Said, CEO of Expedition 42, spoke about the interplay between technology and people, highlighting how this relationship can enhance HR’s role as a strategic partner in driving organisational well-being. Said also addressed strategies for measuring and communicating the return on investment (ROI) of HR initiatives to the C-suite, a critical step in securing executive buy-in.

HR a key driver of organisational success

Nick Spiteri Paris, CEO of Big Bon Group, shared insights into the qualities a retail company with multiple branded outlets looks for in an HR leader. He emphasised the importance of HR leaders contributing to the company’s bottom line and provided examples of how HR has played a pivotal role in driving business transformation within his organisation.

The second panel, moderated by Roberta Lepre, Europe Direct CORE Platform manager, tackled the topic of ‘Redefining HR in the Civil Society and Public Sector’. The discussion addressed pressing questions, including how would they define the biggest HR challenge in the civil society and public sector today? How well are diversity and inclusion principles integrated into HR policies in the public and civil society sectors? What practical steps can HR teams take to foster inclusive workplaces that cater for people from different socio-economic backgrounds, abilities and gender identities?

Questions from the audience added depth to the conversation, including the use of psychometric testing during recruitment and whether these tests are crafted to avoid discriminating against neurodivergent talent.

The panel also addressed the issue of privilege at top management levels decision-making and how it can negatively impact lower-level employees. The consensus was that communication, consultation and actionable steps are key to advancing inclusivity and equity.

A significant takeaway from the event was the need for HR to shift its focus from hiring talent that merely “fits” into the existing organisational culture to hiring talent that adds to and enriches the culture. This paradigm shift was deemed essential for fostering innovation and long-term growth.

The event highlighted the growing recognition of HR as a key driver of organisational success, while also addressing the unique challenges of quantifying the impact of “soft skills” compared to more traditional business metrics. Attendees left with actionable strategies to elevate HR’s role within their organisations and ensure it remains a central focus at the C-suite level.

CORE Platform remains committed to fostering diversity, inclusion and innovation across industries, and this event marks another milestone in its mission to empower organisations to put people first.

Core Platform also announced that local organisations Fenech & Fenech Advocates, Up ltd, Fenlex and St Jeanne Antide Foundation publicly committed to further promote the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion by becoming signatories of the Malta Diversity & Inclusion Charter.

For more information about the Malta Diversity & Inclusion Charter or future CORE Platform events, visit www.core.org.mt or contact julian@core.org.mt.