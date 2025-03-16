Frank Salt Real Estate has achieved “another record-breaking year”, solidifying its position as Malta’s leading real estate platform, the company said.

It reported substantial revenue growth across all divisions, an expanded market share, and an increase in the popularity of its sole agency package, with 75% of listings selling within 60 days.

The Commercial Division achieved “unprecedented revenue”, setting new benchmarks in retail, hospitality, office spaces and industrial properties.

The Letting Division saw a surge in demand, with high-end rentals thriving, while the Property Management and Home Interiors divisions recorded “their best year yet”, excelling in project management, refurbishments and architectural services.

Frank Salt Real Estate’s award-winning digital platforms and marketing strategies continued to attract international clients, reinforcing its market dominance. Strong back-office support, innovative technology and an unwavering commitment to excellence have been key drivers behind the success, the company said.

The group also strengthened its corporate social responsibility efforts, supporting key community initiatives while continuously enhancing services to deliver a “seamless, first-class client experience”.

An event celebrating this success concluded with an awards ceremony, recognising top-performing branches and exceptional contributions across the company.

The coveted ‘Branch of the Year 2024’ award went to Homes of Quality.