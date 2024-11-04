The roads agency has asked the police to investigate the case of "aggressive" tree pruning in Mosta over the weekend.

In a statement on Monday, Infrastructure Malta said nobody filed an official request to carry out pruning work on those trees.

"Infrastructure Malta has today filed a police report to investigate and take action in relation to the heavy and unauthorised pruning of trees in Vjal l-Indipendenza, Mosta," the short statement read.

"The agency confirms that it received no request for this work nor has it given any permissions for such works to be carried out."

The case, which has now turned into something of a mystery, first emerged on Saturday, when Mosta residents noticed a row of trees on Vjal l-Indipendenza had been "aggressively pruned", sparking controversy and raising questions on who was responsible.

Other trees on the road could be seen thick with green foliage, while four appeared to have been chopped down below the canopy level.

But all government entities, authorities and the local council denied being the ones who did the chopping.

The Environment and Resources Authority also confirmed that no permit was issued for the pruning and expressed disapproval of the aggressive method used.