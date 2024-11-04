Ride-hailing platform eCabs has announced the launch of a new rides category that will support male cancer awareness throughout November.

eCabs said it will donate 50 cents from every ‘Cab bil Bajd’ ride to the newly formed Male Cancer Awareness and Support Foundation (MCASF) as it does its part in support of Movember.

The annual movement highlights male-specific health issues such as prostate and testicular cancer, mental health challenges, and suicide prevention, which eCabs aims to contribute meaningfully to this year.

The ‘Cab bil Bajd’ category will be offered at the same fare as the popular eCabs GO category, making it both accessible and impactful for passengers who wish to show their support.

“Movember is a time to take action, and we really wanted to grab this important issue by the balls. That’s why we're thrilled to introduce Cab bil Bajd as a way for our riders to contribute directly to an issue that affects so many men and their families," eCabs Malta CEO Andrew Bezzina said.

Gavril Flores, who serves as the chair of the MCASF, expressed his appreciation for the initiative.

“We are grateful to eCabs for aligning with our mission during this pivotal time of awareness.”

“Our focus is to raise awareness and be there for people in challenging times through dedicated support groups so the important aspect of this collaboration is beyond the financial aspect but to help open up conversations about male health, which can often be overlooked. We believe that awareness leads to early detection which can save lives, and for that, we’re thankful.”

Prostate and testicular cancer are among the most common male-specific cancers. Prostate cancer is the second most frequently diagnosed cancer in men globally, with early detection significantly improving treatment success rates.

Symptoms often go unnoticed in the early stages, making regular check-ups essential for timely intervention. Testicular cancer, while less common, is the most prevalent cancer in younger men aged 15-35.

It often presents as a painless lump or swelling in the testicles and, like prostate cancer, has a high success rate when diagnosed early.