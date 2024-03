Malta will be missing key player Teddy Teuma for their upcoming matches against Slovenia and Belarus, the Malta FA announced.

The Reims midfielder was originally called up by coach Michele Marcolini, despite missing Sunday’s Ligue 1 fixture against Metz which Teuma’s side won 2-1.

The Malta FA said that Teuma had picked up a calf injury in the 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain on March 10, with the Malta player being subbed off in the closing stages of that game.

More details on SportsDesk.