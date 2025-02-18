An inmate who was sexually abused when he was a child, told a court how another inmate sexually molested him in his cell last month.

The man described how on January 22, Anthony Pirotta walked inside his cell and touched his upper thigh then uttered vulgar words at him.

This experience, he said, caused him a lot of anxiety and he sought support from a social worker at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

“After it happened, I wanted to hurt myself and him at the same time… I wanted to ask for help… when I was little I was sexually abused. When I was young I lived in Egypt and was forced to do things,” he said.

The inmate, whose name is not being published to protect his identity, took the witness stand before Magistrate Nadina Lia in the compilation of evidence against 68-year-old Pirotta – a repeat sexual offender – who is pleading not guilty to harassing an inmate and committing non-consensual acts of a sexual nature within the Corradino Correctional Facility.

The witness explained he was in prison and was moved to Division 13 after seeing a therapist. Pirotta's cell was located three cells away from his.

During free time, when they were not in their cells, Pirotta was being very friendly and asking him if he needed anything. He offered him soap and a floorcloth to clean the cell. He even offered him boxer shorts – but they were dirty – and asked to see his jeans.

Sometime later, when they returned to their cells, Pirotta walked into his cell and touched his upper thigh. He asked him to leave and Pirotta uttered vulgar words.

He told him: “Do you ejaculate”? The inmate then told him to leave and told a prison guard what had happened.

Following the arraignment earlier this month, Times of Malta sent questions to the prison authorities asking why a repeat sexual officer would be allowed in a cell with other inmates.

Christopher Siegersma, chief executive officer of the Correctional Services Agency, said: “The individual in question is considered a vulnerable person and has been placed in a dormitory with other vulnerable individuals to ensure their safety and well-being. This decision is based on a thorough assessment conducted by professionals, considering the individual's needs and potential risks.

“We take the safety of all inmates very seriously and have measures in place to monitor and support vulnerable individuals. These measures include regular check-ins by staff, access to mental health services, and ensuring that vulnerable persons are housed with others who have similar needs. Ultimately, the aim of all operations at CSA, including the engagement of more professionals in recent years, is to safeguard the well-being of prisoners.”

Inspector Gabriel Kitcher prosecuted with the assistance of lawyer Miriayah Borg from the Office of the Attorney General. Legal aid lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace appeared for the accused.