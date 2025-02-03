A repeat sexual offender was on Monday charged with harassing an inmate and committing non-consensual acts of a sexual nature within the Corradino Correctional Facility.

Anthony Pirotta, 68, from Qormi, was on Monday also charged with recidivism and breaching a probation order.

Inspector Gabriel Kitcher told court that on January 22, a prisoner informed officers that the accused had made unwanted sexual advances as well as inappropriate comments in the cell with another inmate.

An arrest warrant was obtained, but a statement was only taken after a psychiatrist confirmed that an investigation could go ahead.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A protection order in favour of the alleged victim was issued.

Inspector Gabriel Kitcher prosecuted with the assistance of lawyer Miriayah Borg from the Office of the Attorney General.

Legal aid lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace appeared for the accused.