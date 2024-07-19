Updated at 10.20 am with MIA's statement

Malta International Airport warned travellers of delays on Friday as a result of a Microsoft IT outage that grounded flights and disrupted businesses across the globe.

Large-scale businesses, including major banks, airlines, telecommunications, and companies, suffered major IT outages linked to a technical outage by IT giant Microsoft.

In a statement, MIA said it was working to avoid major disruptions to passengers but that delays "are expected".

Flights were grounded at Sydney Airport, while three Indian airlines announced disruptions to their booking systems on Friday.

Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport and all Spanish airports were also reported to be hit by the global IT outage. Air France said it is also suffering from the IT disruption, but not at Paris airports.

Flights were suspended in Berlin Brandenburg airport in Germany on Friday morning due to a "technical problem", a spokeswoman told AFP as several countries reported massive IT disturbances.

"There are delays to check-in and flight operations had to be cancelled until 10:00 am (0800 GMT)," the spokeswoman said, adding however that she could not say when they would resume.

The disruption ahead of the first weekend of the school holidays in Berlin came as US tech giant Microsoft said it was taking "mitigation actions" after service issues.

Irish airline Ryanair said that it was also experiencing network disruptions.

"We're currently experiencing disruption across the network due to a global third-party IT outage which is out of our control. We advise all passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure time," the Dublin-based carrier said in a statement posted on X.

Major US air carriers including Delta, United and American Airlines grounded all flights on Friday over a communication issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Hong Kong's airport also said some airlines had been affected, with its authority issuing a statement in which it linked the disruption to a Microsoft outage.

Banks, news broadcasting channels hit

The UK's biggest rail operator also warned of possible train cancellations due to IT issues on Friday morning. Sky News channel said the glitch had ended its morning news broadcast.

The London Stock Exchange was hit by a technical glitch that delayed the start of trade and affected its market news service.

The LSE's company news feed "is currently experiencing a third-party global technical issue, preventing news from being published," it said in a statement.

"Technical teams are working to restore the service. Other services across the group, including London Stock Exchange, continue to operate as normal."

The large-scale outage wrought havoc on IT systems across Australia and New Zealand too, causing travel delays, hampering television broadcasts, and forcing supermarket systems offline.

Some self-checkout terminals at one of Australia's largest supermarket chains were rendered useless, displaying blue error messages.

Australia's National Cyber Security Coordinator said the "large-scale technical outage" was caused by an issue with a "third-party software platform", allaying initial fears of hacker involvement.

New Zealand media said banks and computer systems inside the country's parliament were reporting issues.

Microsoft taking 'mitigation actions' after service issues

US tech giant Microsoft said it was taking "mitigation actions" after service disruptions.

"Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions," the company said in a post on social media platform X.

In a notice titled "Service Degradation", Microsoft said users "may be unable to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services".

Microsoft said access was limited as some users were only able to access Microsoft 365 in read-only mode while it works to fix the problem.

"We remain committed in treating this event with the highest priority and urgency while we continue to address the lingering impact for the remaining Microsoft 365 apps that are in a degraded state," it said.

'Enormous'

University of Melbourne expert Toby Murray said there were indications the problem was linked to a security tool called Crowdstrike Falcon.

"CrowdStrike is a global cyber security and threat intelligence company," Murray said.

"Falcon is what is known as an endpoint detection and response platform, which monitors the computers that it is installed on to detect intrusions (i.e. hacks) and respond to them."

University of South Australia cybersecurity researcher Jill Slay said the global impact of the outages was likely to be "enormous".