Updated 2.25 pm

Travellers at Malta International Airport were faced with frustation as a global IT outage led to delays of up to 10 hours and a crowded departure lounge on Friday.

Passengers scrabbled for a space to sit in the airport, which is already operating at maximum capacity this summer.

Lincy George and her husband missed their connecting flight to India after their Ryanair flight to Milan-Bergamo was delayed by ten hours.

"We're very upset... Everything in our programme has changed," she said.

Passengers look up at the departure lounge for information about delayed flights.

George said she and her husband would still catch the flight to Milan-Bergamo as planned, which had been delayed from 11.35am to 9.25pm, but would have to rebook their flight to India for the following day.

The couple live in Malta but were travelling home to visit family, she said.

Lincey George, and her husband will miss their connecting flight to India.

A Ryanair spokesperson updates people about the delayed flight from Malta to Milan-Bergamo

Louise Phillips said she was flying back to the UK with her parents, partner and their 18-months-old daughter, with their flight to London Gatwick was delayed by around 30 minutes.

While not too concerned about the flight, she said waiting in the departure lounge with a young child had been challenging.

"If we didn't have our daughter with us it would be fine, but it's a bit frustrating... We could do with more seats and air conditioning," she said,

The family had tried to access the airport lounge upstairs but had been turned away and told it was full, she added, while acknowledging "there are worse things in the world."

Meanwhile, one traveller who seemed less phased by the disruptions was Spanish holidaymaker Margaret Arce.

Margaret Arce, right, says delays are normal in Spain.

Despite receiving no information about her delayed flight to Barcelona, she said she was used to travel disruptions.

"In Spain it's normal; the train, the bus... Every day I have transport problems; for me it's normal," she said.

In a statement, Malta International Airport said it was working to avoid major disruptions to passengers but that delays "are expected".