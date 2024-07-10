Eden Leisure Group has announced the opening of The Eden, an innovative entertainment destination that promises to elevate the leisure experience in St Julian’s, Malta. Spanning around 4,000 square metres over three floors, The Eden offers a diverse array of activities designed to captivate and thrill visitors of all ages.

The Eden’s extensive offerings include a revamped SuperBowl, featuring fully computerised 20-lane tenpin bowling and the exciting new addition of duckpin bowling, perfect for both seasoned bowlers and newcomers. SuperBowl also includes new entertainment features such as Augmented Reality Darts and three bespoke Karaoke rooms accommodating between four and 14 people each. Situated within this new entertainment floor is a blast from the past bank of top pinball machines.

Upon enjoying these activities, satisfy your hunger with a delicious meal at Hangry's restaurant, featuring mouthwatering appetizers and hearty main courses. Hangry's offers a variety of options to suit every taste, making it the perfect place to refuel and relax.

In the near future, guests will also be able to unwind with expertly crafted cocktails at Amber, the vibrant terrace bar. Set to open soon, Amber promises to provide a chic atmosphere where visitors can enjoy refreshing drinks and take in the lively surroundings.

XP Arcade, another highlight situated a floor below the SuperBowl, boasts over 100 diverse games, from high-octane titles like Mission Impossible and Fast & Furious to nostalgic classics such as Mario Kart. VR enthusiasts can dive into immersive experiences like VR Super Agent, creating unforgettable memories with friends and family.

Delta Strike, a post-apocalyptic themed laser tag arena, is set to bring an adrenaline-fueled adventure to the island, while X-Cube escape rooms offer unique and engaging challenges.

Simon De Cesare, CEO of Eden Leisure Group, expressed his excitement about the launch: "The Eden is all about bringing people together, of all ages, to enjoy innovative and exciting activities. We’ve worked hard to create a place where everyone can have fun and make lasting memories."

He continued: "We’re thrilled to bring such a diverse range of activities under one roof. The Eden is not just an entertainment centre; it’s a place where memories are made, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it. The Eden Leisure Group has always been a pioneer in the entertainment field since the '80s, and this project takes us forward into a new dimension.”

With its vibrant mix of entertainment options, The Eden is set to become the ultimate destination for fun and leisure in St Julian's. For more information, visit The Eden's website or contact them on info@theeden.mt.