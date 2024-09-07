Israel’s unjustified and ruthless war in Gaza has so far led to the deaths of over 40,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians. Israel has targeted schools, hospitals and the infrastructure in its quest to eliminate Hamas. But there is no doubt at this stage that Israel has committed war crimes as it tries to achieve its mission.

Gaza is now one big refugee camp where most people are homeless and live in appalling conditions. The war has even seen the emergence of polio among Palestinians forcing the UN to vaccinate the territory’s children.

As the Gaza war enters its 11th month, calls for a ceasefire are increasing. These calls are coming from within Israel, from regional partners as well from Europe and the US. The calls are clearly not enough.

The discovery of the bodies of six innocent Israeli hostages has understandably ignited considerable anger in Israel amid fears that the remaining hostages could also be killed unless the government agrees to a ceasefire.

This impasse is worrying on several counts. It is contributing to the needless loss of innocent lives on both sides. Moreover, the situation can escalate quickly in a region that seems ripe for more conflict.

There are fears Iran will responded to the Israel’s killing in Tehran of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Meanwhile, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Israel regularly exchange cross-border fire.

Many of Israel’s partners are recognising the danger of a potential escalation. US President Joe Biden said Netanyahu was not doing enough to secure a ceasefire deal.

He also intimated that US negotiators are close to proposing an agreement which both sides could accept.

While Biden’s efforts at securing a ceasefire are welcome, the time has come for Washington to put its foot down and insist on Israel agreeing to halt the war – with a threat to withhold much-needed financial and military aid if Netanyahu remains inflexible.

The US is the only country that can really influence Israel – and it should use its clout to bring an end to an appalling situation to restart a diplomatic effort to bring about a two-state solution.

The UK has also increased its pressure on Israel, with Foreign Secretary David Lammy announcing the suspension of 30 of 350 arms export licences to Israel. This might seem nothing drastic but, at least, it’s a start.

Egypt and Qatar also play crucial roles as co-mediators.

A joint statement issued by the governments of these countries and the US highlights the urgency of the situation: “There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages and detainees, begin the ceasefire and implement this agreement.” The statement highlights the priorities of such mediation: “saving lives, bringing relief to the people of Gaza and de-escalating regional tensions.”

These are positive steps and the international community’s pressure remains invaluable during these tense times. Netanyahu remains defiant. He is now demanding the control of the Philadelphi corridor – a strategic corridor alongside Gaza’s border with Egypt – as a precondition for any ceasefire.

He should not be allowed to continue putting spokes in the wheels of any ceasefire deal. Enough is enough.

The Israeli prime minister has already got away with murder.

While the conflict between Israel and Hamas is not likely to subside, a ceasefire could serve to calm tensions and avoid the escalation of the crisis. Above all else, it has the potential to save many innocent lives.

Tragically, Netanyahu’s disproportionate response to the October 7 Hamas attacks will have bloody repercussions for years to come.